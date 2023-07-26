In the first half of 2023, the power plants of Unipro PJSC generated 27.8 bn kWh of electricity, having increased this indicator by 4.4% compared to the same period in 2022.
The increase in power generation during the reporting period was caused by a higher demand compared to the previous year in both pricing zones of the wholesale market. Besides, lower generation by the hydroelectric power plants entailed a higher load on the thermal power plants in pricing zone II. As a result, Berezovskaya GRES provided a 11.2% higher generation in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.
Heat energy generation saw a 1.2% increase in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2022 due to weather conditions, and amounted to 1071.3 thsd Gcal.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unipro PJSC published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 12:07:37 UTC.