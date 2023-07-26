In the first half of 2023, the power plants of Unipro PJSC generated 27.8 bn kWh of electricity, having increased this indicator by 4.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

The increase in power generation during the reporting period was caused by a higher demand compared to the previous year in both pricing zones of the wholesale market. Besides, lower generation by the hydroelectric power plants entailed a higher load on the thermal power plants in pricing zone II. As a result, Berezovskaya GRES provided a 11.2% higher generation in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Heat energy generation saw a 1.2% increase in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2022 due to weather conditions, and amounted to 1071.3 thsd Gcal.