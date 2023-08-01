Unipro Group releases unaudited financial results for the first-half 2023 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Within the period of six months of 2023, revenue of Unipro Group increased by 13.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to RUB 58.3 bn. EBITDA is equal to RUB 23.1 bn (+9.4% compared to the first half of 2022).

The main financial growth drivers of the reporting period were the following:

increase in the volume of electric power generated by Unipro power plants in the first half of 2023 by 4.4% compared to last year;

growth in day-ahead market and competitive capacity auction prices;

receiving payments for capacity of the modernized power unit No.1 of Surgutskaya GRES-2 from June 2022;

increase in payments under capacity supply agreements at power unit No.3 of Berezovskaya GRES.

Additionally, the positive dynamics is due to the high payment discipline of former defaulters in the North Caucasian Federal District.

Net profit of PJSC Unipro amounted to RUB 15.5 bn. It is worth mentioning that first six months of 2022 revealed net loss as a result of asset impairment reflected.

Key IFRS indicators of Unipro Group for the period between January and June 2023 (thousand rubles)[1]:

6М2023 6М2022 Dynamics Revenue 58,337,018 51,415,921 13.5% EBITDA[2] 23,110,249 21,117,586 9.4% EBIT[3] 19,025,755 17,302,949 10.0% Net profit/loss 15,525,830 -1,898,257 -