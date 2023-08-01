Unipro Group releases unaudited financial results for the first-half 2023 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Within the period of six months of 2023, revenue of Unipro Group increased by 13.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to RUB 58.3 bn. EBITDA is equal to RUB 23.1 bn (+9.4% compared to the first half of 2022).
The main financial growth drivers of the reporting period were the following:
- increase in the volume of electric power generated by Unipro power plants in the first half of 2023 by 4.4% compared to last year;
- growth in day-ahead market and competitive capacity auction prices;
- receiving payments for capacity of the modernized power unit No.1 of Surgutskaya GRES-2 from June 2022;
- increase in payments under capacity supply agreements at power unit No.3 of Berezovskaya GRES.
Additionally, the positive dynamics is due to the high payment discipline of former defaulters in the North Caucasian Federal District.
Net profit of PJSC Unipro amounted to RUB 15.5 bn. It is worth mentioning that first six months of 2022 revealed net loss as a result of asset impairment reflected.
Key IFRS indicators of Unipro Group for the period between January and June 2023 (thousand rubles)[1]:
6М2023
6М2022
Dynamics
Revenue
58,337,018
51,415,921
13.5%
EBITDA[2]
23,110,249
21,117,586
9.4%
EBIT[3]
19,025,755
17,302,949
10.0%
Net profit/loss
15,525,830
-1,898,257
-
[1]Key management accounting indicators of Unipro Group in accordance with IFRS.
[2] EBITDA is defined as profit before tax excluding financial income and expenses, amortization, losses caused by impairment of fixed assets and other one-time expenses.
[3] EBIT is defined as profit before tax excluding financial income and expenses, losses caused by impairment of fixed assets and other one-time expenses.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unipro PJSC published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 10:50:05 UTC.