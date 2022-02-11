Unipro : (11.02.22) Corporate Action Notice Holding the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors and Its Agenda

Corporate Action Notice

Holding the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors and Its Agenda

INSIDER INFORMATION NOTICE

1. General Information

1.1. Full business name of the Issuer Unipro Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. Abbreviated business name of the Unipro PJSC Issuer 1.3. Address of the Issuer Building 34, 23 Energostroiteley Street, Surgut, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra, Tyumen Region, Russian Federation 1.4. Issuer's OGRN (Primary State 1058602056985 Registration Number) 1.5. Issuer's INN (Taxpayer Identification 8602067092 Number) 1.6. Issuer's unique code assigned by the 65104-D registering body 1.7. Webpage used by the Issuer to http:// www.unipro.energy disclose information: http://www.e- disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7878 1.8. Date of occurrence of the event 11.02.2022 (material fact) about which the message was drawn up

2. Notice Contents

2.1. Date of the Resolution of the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors on holding a

meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: 11 February 2022.

Date of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: 18 February 2022. Agenda of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: Approval of the consolidated financial statements of Unipro Group for financial year 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS. Approval of Unipro PJSC Report on Related-Party Transactions in 2021. Type, class (category), and series of securities, state registration number of the securities issue (additional issue) and date of its state registration (ID number of the securities issue (additional issue) and date of its assignment), and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) (if available):

Type and class (category) of securities: Ordinary registered uncertified shares.

State registration number of the securities issue: 1-02-65104-D.

Date of state registration of the securities issue: 19 April 2007.

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) (if available): RU000A0JNGA5.

3. Signature