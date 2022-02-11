Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Unipro PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EONR   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO PJSC

(EONR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unipro : (11.02.22) Corporate Action Notice Holding the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors and Its Agenda

02/11/2022 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Action Notice

Holding the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors and Its Agenda

INSIDER INFORMATION NOTICE

1. General Information

1.1. Full business name of the Issuer

Unipro Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. Abbreviated business name of the

Unipro PJSC

Issuer

1.3. Address of the Issuer

Building 34, 23 Energostroiteley Street, Surgut,

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra, Tyumen

Region, Russian Federation

1.4. Issuer's OGRN (Primary State

1058602056985

Registration Number)

1.5. Issuer's INN (Taxpayer Identification

8602067092

Number)

1.6. Issuer's unique code assigned by the

65104-D

registering body

1.7. Webpage used by the Issuer to

http:// www.unipro.energy

disclose information:

http://www.e-

disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7878

1.8. Date of occurrence of the event

11.02.2022

(material fact) about which the message

was drawn up

2. Notice Contents

2.1. Date of the Resolution of the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors on holding a

meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: 11 February 2022.

  1. Date of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: 18 February 2022.
  2. Agenda of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors:
    1. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of Unipro Group for financial year 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS.
    2. Approval of Unipro PJSC Report on Related-Party Transactions in 2021.
  4. Type, class (category), and series of securities, state registration number of the securities issue (additional issue) and date of its state registration (ID number of the securities issue (additional issue) and date of its assignment), and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) (if available):
    Type and class (category) of securities: Ordinary registered uncertified shares.
    State registration number of the securities issue: 1-02-65104-D.
    Date of state registration of the securities issue: 19 April 2007.
    International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) (if available): RU000A0JNGA5.

  5. 3. Signature

3.1.

CEO

_____________________ M. G. Shirokov

3.2.

Date: 11 February 2022

L. S.

1

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIPRO PJSC
10:08aUNIPRO : (11.02.22) Corporate Action Notice Holding the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of D..
PU
01/31UNIPRO : (31.01.22) Corporate Action Notice On the yield paid or other payments due to the..
PU
01/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK UNIPRO : Unipro PJSC Power Plants Increased Electric Power Generation b..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021UNIPRO PJSC DEMONSTRATES COMPLIANCE : 2015
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK UNIPRO : Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Unipro PJSC Deci..
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro, Nine Months 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 20..
CI
2021Unipro Publishes IFRS Financials for 9M 2021
PU
2021(03.11.21)  Unipro Group 9M 2021 results
PU
2021Meeting of Board of Directors of Unipro PJSC
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPRO PJSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 83 110 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2021 16 600 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2021 3 667 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 154 B 2 058 M 2 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 539
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart UNIPRO PJSC
Duration : Period :
Unipro PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPRO PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,44 RUB
Average target price 3,05 RUB
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov CEO, Director General & Executive Director
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Georgiy Levanovich Abdushelishvili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPRO PJSC-6.66%2 058
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-1.07%12 656
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-4.95%8 218
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-17.52%6 019
ENEVA S.A.-4.45%3 286
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.1.85%1 472