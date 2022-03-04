Log in
    EONR   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO PJSC

(EONR)
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS -  02/22 10:49:43 am
1.649 RUB   +3.78%
UNIPRO : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for 2021
PU
03/03Finnish utility Fortum halts new investment in Russia
RE
02/28Factbox-International companies with exposure to Russia
RE
Unipro : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for 2021

03/04/2022 | 05:36am EST
Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements for 2021 prepared according to the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

The company's revenue grew by 17.2% as compared to 2020 and amounted to RUB 94.1 bn. Net profit in the reference period increased by 9.8% up to RUB 16.5 bn.

The revenue from electric power sales in 2021 increased by 22.6% as compared to 2020 due to the increased generation by the company's power plants and the growth of the DAM prices as a result of the following factors:

- dynamic recovery of electric power consumption due to the growth in production volumes after the decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impact;

- easing restrictions and restoring oil production volumes under the OPEC+ agreement;

- climatic impact;

- growth in electric power exports to Finland and the Baltic states;

- a 3% indexation of gas prices from August 1, 2020 and from July 1, 2021 and an increase in coal prices in 2021.

A 9.8% increase in the capacity sales revenue in the reference period is mainly associated with the resumption of payments for capacity supplies by Power Unit No. 3 of Berezovskaya GRES from May 2021, as well as with the increased KOM price and indexation of rates in regulated contracts (RC). The proceeds from capacity sales by Power Unit No. 3 of Berezovskaya GRES under the CSA fully compensate for the decrease in the capacity sales revenue caused by the expiration of CSAs for CCGT units and their transition to capacity payment at KOM prices and RC rates.

At the same time, a higher load on the steam power units of Shaturskaya GRES and Smolenskaya GRES led to an increase of the fuel factor in the working cost as compared to the same period of last year.

Unipro PJSC Financials for 2021 (RUB '000)

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

94,110,042

80,286,268

17.22%

Cost of sales

( 72,430,039)

( 60,507,529)

19.70%

Profit before tax

20,849,641

18,545,599

12.42%

Net profit

16,520,690

15,040,092

9.84%

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95 370 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2022 20 579 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2022 2 989 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 19,3%
Capitalization 104 B 971 M 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 355
Free-Float 16,3%
