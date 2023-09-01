EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Release of Financial Reports

UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report



01.09.2023 / 21:16 CET/CEST

UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_2.pdf



Language: English

Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_EN_2.pdf



01.09.2023 CET/CEST

