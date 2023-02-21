Advanced search
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10:31 2023-02-21 am EST
7.940 EUR   +0.13%
Complaint for damages resulting from Infinus investor claims / First instance dismissal / Update of the disclosure of inside information of 13 Nov 20, 4 May 22 and 18 Aug 22

02/21/2023 | 10:43am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Complaint for damages resulting from Infinus investor claims / First instance dismissal / Update of the disclosure of inside information of 13 Nov 20, 4 May 22 and 18 Aug 22

21-Feb-2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art 17 MAR

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Complaint for damages resulting from Infinus investor claims / First instance dismissal of FuPro Consort's complaint / Update of the disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art 17 MAR of 13 November 2020, 4 May 2022 and 18 August 2022

Vienna, 21 February 2023

On 13 November 2020 and 4 May 2022 UNIQA Insurance AG published ad hoc disclosures pursuant to Art 17 MAR that a German special purpose entity has filed respectively increased a complaint for damage claims based on private law against UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG ("UNIQA Österreich") in its capacity as legal successor of former FINANCE LIFE Lebensversicherung AG. The complaint of the German special purpose vehicle, FuProConsort UG (limited liability), has been dismissed due to lack of right to file such complaint in the first instance by a judgement served upon UNIQA Österreich today. The judgement is not final.

The other proceedings in this matter (see ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Art 17 MAR of 18 August 2022) are pending.

21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 211 75-0
E-mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
WKN: 928900
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1565033

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1565033  21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565033&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 234 M 6 663 M 6 663 M
Net income 2022 290 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 2 434 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 273
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Uniqa Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,93 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG13.29%2 602
ALLIANZ SE8.69%93 770
CHUBB LIMITED-4.53%87 318
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.58%82 316
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.59%70 265
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-9.25%27 049