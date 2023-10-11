Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2023 / 18:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Anna Maria
Last name(s):D'Hulster

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
7.56 EUR1400 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
7.5600 EUR1400.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
20/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC:XWBO


11.10.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet:www.uniqagroup.com

 
86489  11.10.2023 CET/CEST

