    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:20:41 2023-02-28 am EST
8.035 EUR   +0.82%
06:11a Dd : UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DI René Knapp, buy
EQ
02/23 Transcript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23 Uniqa Posts Strong Preliminary Figures For 2022 : earnings before taxes grew by over 10 per cent to 422 million
PU
DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DI René Knapp, buy

02/28/2023 | 06:11am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: DI
First name: René
Last name(s): Knapp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.87 EUR 5000.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8700 EUR 5000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


28.02.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81229  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
