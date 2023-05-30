Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Uniqa Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:15 2023-05-30 am EDT
8.090 EUR   -0.12%
11:21aDd : UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy
EQ
05/26Transcript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 26, 2023
CI
05/17Uniqa Insurance : Group 2022 17.05.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy

05/30/2023 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Leyers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.12 EUR 1100 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.12 EUR 1100 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


30.05.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83479  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
11:21aDd : UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy
EQ
05/26Transcript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 26, 2023
CI
05/17Uniqa Insurance : Group 2022 17.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Proposed Resolutions - Management Board 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Proposed Resolutions - Supervisory Board 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Proposed Resolutions - Management and Supervisory Boards 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Proxy Authorization Michael Knap (IVA) 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Proxy Revocation Michael Knap (IVA) 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Declaration §87 Stock Corporation Act - Anna Maria D'Hulster 15.05.2023
PU
05/15Uniqa Insurance : Declaration §87 Stock Corporation Act - Jutta Kath 15.05.2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 979 M 7 474 M 7 474 M
Net income 2022 383 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2022 1 091 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 2 486 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Uniqa Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG15.71%2 663
ALLIANZ SE3.41%88 645
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 701
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 462
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-6.35%27 966
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer