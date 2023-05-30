DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.05.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Erik
|Last name(s):
|Leyers
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000821103
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.12 EUR
|1100 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.12 EUR
|1100 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XVIE
30.05.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UNIQA Insurance Group AG
|
|Untere Donaustraße 21
|
|1029 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.uniqagroup.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
83479 30.05.2023 CET/CEST