  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Uniqa Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:42 2022-09-23 am EDT
6.410 EUR   -1.99%
05:27aDD : UNIQA Insurance Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22UNIQA : Stoyan Angelov new Head of Investor Relations
PU
09/05DD : UNIQA Insurance Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/23/2022 | 05:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Wolf Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.55 EUR 3000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.5500 EUR 3000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


23.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78423  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 137 M 6 025 M 6 025 M
Net income 2022 273 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,35x
Yield 2022 8,41%
Capitalization 2 008 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 273
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Uniqa Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,54 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG-18.96%1 971
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-13.01%75 456
CHUBB LIMITED-6.11%73 655
ALLIANZ SE-17.06%68 150
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.72%63 281
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.9.84%34 820