DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.09.2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mag.
|First name:
|Wolf Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Gerlach
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000821103
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.55 EUR
|3000 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.5500 EUR
|3000.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XVIE
23.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UNIQA Insurance Group AG
|
|Untere Donaustraße 21
|
|1029 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.uniqagroup.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
78423 23.09.2022 CET/CEST