UNIQA: Capitalisation still at very high level

08.04.2022

Solvency II ratio 196% in 2021

Successful 2021 characterised by growth, excellent business performance, highly positive profitability development and good investment results

2021 annual report "living better together" published

2021 was mainly defined by a strong recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, for the economy as a whole and on the financial markets. This was mainly thanks to the largely successful counter-strategies for curbing the pandemic in combination with unprecedented monetary and fiscal support on both sides of the Atlantic. Internationally, 2021 was also a year of historic storm damage. "Despite high payments to customers for damage caused by storms, as a Group we had an excellent 2021 with strong growth, particularly in CEE, a very positive business performance, an encouraging trend in profitability and good investment results," said Kurt Svoboda, CFO/CRO of UNIQA Insurance Group AG. UNIQA's regulatory Solvency II ratio, an indicator of its capitalisation, was a good 196% as at 31 December 2021.

Since it began on 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation's attack on neighbouring Ukraine has not only caused a humanitarian catastrophe, but also cast a shadow over the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Given our business performance in the past year, the positive development in the underwriting result and the ongoing implementation of the 'UNIQA 3.0 - Seeding the Future' growth programme, we at UNIQA are fundamentally optimistic for 2022," Svoboda continued. However, owing to the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, all forecasts for the current year are subject to a high level of uncertainty. The further repercussions of the war for the development of the economy as a whole, particularly in Europe, the state of future ECB policy, the response on the capital market and inflation are difficult to predict at this time.

Report on solvency and financial position: Publication in May 2022

The verified regulatory capital requirement ratio will be published in mid-May in the report on solvency and financial position. In conjunction with Solvency II, besides the regulatory defined standard formula, there is an option for insurance companies to use an internal model to calculate the risk capital requirement. UNIQA has been using such a model for the actuarial risk of property and casualty insurance since 2017. The Austrian Financial Market Supervisory Authority approved the extension of the model to include market risks in 2019. Hence, the extended model was used to calculate the capital ratio for the third time for the 2021 financial year.

The regulatory capital ratio, for which UNIQA does not utilise transitional provisions, is the ratio of own funds of EUR 5,314 million (2020: EUR 4,471 million) to the own funds requirement of EUR 2,714 million (2020: EUR 2,628 million). Particularly secure Tier 1 capital (core capital) currently accounts for 79% of UNIQA's own funds.

The annual report for the 2021 financial year was also published today at https://reports.uniqagroup.com/2021/ar.