UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement



07.06.2023 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Unofficial translation from the German language – only the German language version is legally binding





The 24th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on June 06, 2023 approved a dividend payment of 55 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2022.



Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 19, 2023 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.



Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, June 15, 2023. Record date is on Friday, June 16, 2023.



