  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Uniqa Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:37:24 2023-06-07 am EDT
8.120 EUR   +0.62%
03:38aNew Chairman Of The Uniqa Supervisory Board : Burkhard Gantenbein succeeds Walter Rothensteiner
PU
03:10aUniqa Insurance Group Ag : Dividend Announcement
EQ
06/06Uniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement

06/07/2023 | 03:10am EDT
EQS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement

07.06.2023 / 09:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unofficial translation from the German language – only the German language version is legally binding
 
 
Dividend Announcement
 
The 24th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on June 06, 2023 approved a dividend payment of 55 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2022.
 
Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 19, 2023 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.
 
Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, June 15, 2023. Record date is on Friday, June 16, 2023. 
 

07.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 211 75-0
E-mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
WKN: 928900
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1651023

 
End of News EQS News Service

1651023  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651023&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 979 M 7 459 M 7 459 M
Net income 2022 383 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2022 1 091 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 2 477 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Uniqa Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,07 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG15.29%2 648
ALLIANZ SE4.78%89 636
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.06%87 299
CHUBB LIMITED-13.14%76 312
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.72%70 628
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-4.70%28 466
