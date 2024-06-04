EQS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement



04.06.2024 / 08:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Unofficial translation from the German language – only the German language version is legally binding



DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT



The 25th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on June 03, 2024 approved a dividend payment of 57 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2023.



Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 17, 2024 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.



Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2023 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, June 13, 2024. Record date is on Friday, June 14, 2024.

04.06.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



