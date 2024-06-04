EQS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement

04.06.2024 / 08:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unofficial translation from the German language – only the German language version is legally binding
 
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
 
The 25th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on June 03, 2024 approved a dividend payment of 57 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2023.
 
Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 17, 2024 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.
 
Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2023 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, June 13, 2024. Record date is on Friday, June 14, 2024.

04.06.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com

Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 211 75-0
E-mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
WKN: 928900
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1916865

 
End of News EQS News Service

1916865  04.06.2024 CET/CEST

