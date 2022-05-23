Uniqa Insurance : 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of UNIQA Insurance

Group AG on 23. Mai 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the distribution of net profits show n in the Companys financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 224,000,061

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 224,000,061

FOR-Votes 223,999,561 votes. AGAINST-Votes 500 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 3i:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,919,577

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.47 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,919,577

FOR-Votes 223,919,576 votes. AGAINST-Votes 1 vote. ABSTENTIONS 80,929 votes.

Agenda item 3ii:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,418,481

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.30 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,418,481

FOR-Votes 220,087,838 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3,330,643 votes. ABSTENTIONS 582,025 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Election of the auditor of the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 224,001,406

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 224,001,406