Uniqa Insurance : 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of UNIQA Insurance
Group AG on 23. Mai 2022
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the distribution of net profits show n in the Companys financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021
Number of shares voting valid: 224,000,061
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %
Total number of valid votes: 224,000,061
|
FOR-Votes
|
223,999,561 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
500 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
0 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 3i:
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.
Number of shares voting valid: 223,919,577
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.47 %
Total number of valid votes: 223,919,577
|
FOR-Votes
|
223,919,576 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
1 vote.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
80,929 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 3ii:
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.
Number of shares voting valid: 223,418,481
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.30 %
Total number of valid votes: 223,418,481
|
FOR-Votes
|
220,087,838 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3,330,643 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
582,025 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 4:
Election of the auditor of the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 224,001,406
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %
Total number of valid votes: 224,001,406
|
FOR-Votes
|
223,960,075 votes.