    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/23 10:48:03 am EDT
7.380 EUR   +2.07%
10:16aUNIQA INSURANCE : 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
PU
05:56aUNIQA INSURANCE : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
Uniqa Insurance : 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

05/23/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of UNIQA Insurance

Group AG on 23. Mai 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the distribution of net profits show n in the Companys financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 224,000,061

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 224,000,061

FOR-Votes

223,999,561 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

500 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 3i:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,919,577

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.47 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,919,577

FOR-Votes

223,919,576 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1 vote.

ABSTENTIONS

80,929 votes.

Agenda item 3ii:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2021.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,418,481

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.30 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,418,481

FOR-Votes

220,087,838 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3,330,643 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

582,025 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Election of the auditor of the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 224,001,406

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 224,001,406

FOR-Votes

223,960,075 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

41,331 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration report including the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 business year.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,116,096

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.21 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,116,096

FOR-Votes

205,791,068 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

17,325,028 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

880,160 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 223,994,876

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,994,876

FOR-Votes

223,970,453 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

24,423 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

1,230 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Election of a member of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 223,234,894

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 72.24 %

Total number of valid votes: 223,234,894

FOR-Votes

221,477,305 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,757,589 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

760,000 votes.

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 137 M 6 475 M 6 475 M
Net income 2022 273 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 2 219 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 36,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
