    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:16:22 am EDT
7.125 EUR   +1.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniqa Insurance : Announcement / Yearly financial report

04/08/2022 | 01:59am EDT
08.04.2022
Announcement / Yearly financial report Press release (315 Characters)Plain text

The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English

Publication Date: 08.04.2022

Publication Location: https://reports.uniqagroup.com/2021/ar

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
01:59aUNIQA INSURANCE : Announcement / Yearly financial report
PU
01:59aUNIQA : Capitalisation still at very high level
PU
01:19aUNIQA INSURANCE : Capital Report 2021
PU
03/15UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG : STRABAG SE Syndicate cancelled by Haselsteiner Group
EQ
03/08S&P Lowers Uniqa Insurance's Outlook To Negative On Exposure To Russia, Ukraine
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24UNIQA GROUP : Preliminary Figures 2021
PU
02/24UNIQA INSURANCE : Analysten-Präsentation Vorläufige Zahlen 2021
PU
02/24UNIQA : Preliminary earnings for 2021 exceed expectations – raised forecast for the ..
PU
02/24UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG : Annual results
CO
Analyst Recommendations on UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 278 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Yield 2021 7,10%
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 356 M 2 356 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 352 121x
Nbr of Employees 14 748
Free-Float 36,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,04 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG-12.76%2 356
ALLIANZ SE2.72%95 329
CHUBB LIMITED9.97%90 014
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.23%86 305
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.44%72 192
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED1.91%35 016