Uniqa Insurance : Announcement / Yearly financial report
08.04.2022
Announcement / Yearly financial report
Press release
(315 Characters)
Plain text
The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English
Publication Date: 08.04.2022
Publication Location:
https://reports.uniqagroup.com/2021/ar
Disclaimer
UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 05:58:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Analyst Recommendations on UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
278 M
303 M
303 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,74x
Yield 2021
7,10%
Capitalization
2 161 M
2 356 M
2 356 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
352 121x
Nbr of Employees
14 748
Free-Float
36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
7,04 €
Average target price
8,80 €
Spread / Average Target
25,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.