Uniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of UNIQA Insurance
Group AG on 6. Juni 2023
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the distribution of net profit shown in the Company's financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,831,752
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,831,752
FOR-Votes
225,827,804 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
3,948 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
13,690 votes.
Agenda item 3i:
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,745,997
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.06 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,745,997
FOR-Votes
225,683,159 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
62,838 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
100,060 votes.
Agenda item 3ii:
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,573,144
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,573,144
FOR-Votes
225,498,634 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
74,510 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
272,913 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Election of the auditor of the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,570,770
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,570,770
FOR-Votes
225,391,810 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
178,960 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
276,399 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on the remuneration report including the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 business year.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,713,245
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.05 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,713,245
FOR-Votes
204,312,776 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
21,400,469 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
133,939 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,844,203
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.09 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,844,203
FOR-Votes
209,416,960 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
16,427,243 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
2,050 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Resolution on the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to purchase own shares pursuant to section 65 (1.8), (1a) and (1)b of the Stock Corporation Act, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital, including other own shares already purchased and still held by the Company (which are to be counted toward the maximum number of own shares pursuant to section 65 (2) of the Stock Corporation Act), with the option of making repeated use of the 10% limit, on the stock exchange and over the counter, and of excluding the shareholders' right to tender proportional payment. The authorization can be exercised from 6 June 2023 up to and including 6 December 2025, i.e. for 30 months, for the purchase of own shares in accordance with this authorization for a minimum consideration of EUR 1.00 and a maximum consideration of EUR 15.00 per share. The authorization to purchase own shares includes the purchase of shares of the Company by subsidiaries of the Company (section 66 of the Stock Corporation Act).
The Company's own shares can be sold, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, within five years of the day on which the authorization was granted, other than on the stock exchange or by public offering, namely (i) for the purpose of implementing an employee participation program either including members of the Management Board and/or senior executives or exclusively for members of the Management Board and/or senior executives of the Company and, where appropriate, of affiliated companies, including, if applicable, through the transfer of shares to an employee participation foundation within the meaning of section 4d (4) of the Income Tax Act, or (ii) as transaction currency for the acquisition of businesses, establishments, parts of establishments or shares in one or several companies in Austria or abroad, or (iii) for an over-allotment option (greenshoe), or (iv) for the adjustment of fractional amounts.
The Management Board is authorized, without further resolution by the Annual General Meeting and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, to cancel own shares purchased by the Company, and the Supervisory Board is authorized to resolve on any amendments to the Articles of Association required as a result of shares being cancelled.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,766,197
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.06 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,766,197
FOR-Votes
225,674,685 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
91,512 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
78,969 votes.
Agenda item 8a:
Election of Anna Maria d'Hulster to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,120,262 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
686,705 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8b:
Election of Ass.iur. Jutta Kath to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,139,302 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
667,665 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8c:
Election of Mag. Marie-Valerie Brunner to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,804,367
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,804,367
FOR-Votes
225,071,569 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
732,798 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
2,600 votes.
Agenda item 8d:
Election of Dr. Markus Andréewitch to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,149,587 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
657,380 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8e:
Election of Mag. Klaus Buchleitner to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,322,832 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
484,135 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8f:
Election of Dr. Elgar Fleisch to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,081,081 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
725,886 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8g:
Election of Dr. Burkhard Gantenbein to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
211,757,518 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
14,049,449 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8h:
Election of Dr. Rudolf Könighofer to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967
FOR-Votes
225,162,287 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
644,680 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8i:
Election of Dr. Christian Kuhn to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,804,367
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
Total number of valid votes: 225,804,367
FOR-Votes
205,462,519 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
20,341,848 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
2,600 votes.
Agenda item 8j:
Election of Dr. Johann Strobl to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %
