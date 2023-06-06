Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Uniqa Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35:34 2023-06-06 am EDT
8.070 EUR   -0.12%
01:29pUniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023
PU
04:32aUniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023
PU
04:00aTranscript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023

06/06/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of UNIQA Insurance

Group AG on 6. Juni 2023

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the distribution of net profit shown in the Company's financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,831,752

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,831,752

FOR-Votes

225,827,804 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3,948 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

13,690 votes.

Agenda item 3i:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,745,997

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.06 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,745,997

FOR-Votes

225,683,159 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

62,838 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

100,060 votes.

Agenda item 3ii:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,573,144

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,573,144

FOR-Votes

225,498,634 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

74,510 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

272,913 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Election of the auditor of the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,570,770

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,570,770

FOR-Votes

225,391,810 votes.

Page 1 of 4

AGAINST-Votes

178,960 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

276,399 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration report including the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 business year.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,713,245

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,713,245

FOR-Votes

204,312,776 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

21,400,469 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

133,939 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,844,203

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.09 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,844,203

FOR-Votes

209,416,960 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

16,427,243 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,050 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to purchase own shares pursuant to section 65 (1.8), (1a) and (1)b of the Stock Corporation Act, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital, including other own shares already purchased and still held by the Company (which are to be counted toward the maximum number of own shares pursuant to section 65 (2) of the Stock Corporation Act), with the option of making repeated use of the 10% limit, on the stock exchange and over the counter, and of excluding the shareholders' right to tender proportional payment. The authorization can be exercised from 6 June 2023 up to and including 6 December 2025, i.e. for 30 months, for the purchase of own shares in accordance with this authorization for a minimum consideration of EUR 1.00 and a maximum consideration of EUR 15.00 per share. The authorization to purchase own shares includes the purchase of shares of the Company by subsidiaries of the Company (section 66 of the Stock Corporation Act).

The Company's own shares can be sold, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, within five years of the day on which the authorization was granted, other than on the stock exchange or by public offering, namely (i) for the purpose of implementing an employee participation program either including members of the Management Board and/or senior executives or exclusively for members of the Management Board and/or senior executives of the Company and, where appropriate, of affiliated companies, including, if applicable, through the transfer of shares to an employee participation foundation within the meaning of section 4d (4) of the Income Tax Act, or (ii) as transaction currency for the acquisition of businesses, establishments, parts of establishments or shares in one or several companies in Austria or abroad, or (iii) for an over-allotment option (greenshoe), or (iv) for the adjustment of fractional amounts.

The Management Board is authorized, without further resolution by the Annual General Meeting and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, to cancel own shares purchased by the Company, and the Supervisory Board is authorized to resolve on any amendments to the Articles of Association required as a result of shares being cancelled.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,766,197

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.06 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,766,197

Page 2 of 4

FOR-Votes

225,674,685 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

91,512 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

78,969 votes.

Agenda item 8a:

Election of Anna Maria d'Hulster to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,120,262 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

686,705 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8b:

Election of Ass.iur. Jutta Kath to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,139,302 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

667,665 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8c:

Election of Mag. Marie-Valerie Brunner to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,804,367

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,804,367

FOR-Votes

225,071,569 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

732,798 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,600 votes.

Agenda item 8d:

Election of Dr. Markus Andréewitch to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,149,587 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

657,380 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8e:

Election of Mag. Klaus Buchleitner to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,322,832 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

484,135 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Page 3 of 4

Agenda item 8f:

Election of Dr. Elgar Fleisch to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,081,081 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

725,886 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8g:

Election of Dr. Burkhard Gantenbein to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

211,757,518 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

14,049,449 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8h:

Election of Dr. Rudolf Könighofer to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

225,162,287 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

644,680 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8i:

Election of Dr. Christian Kuhn to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,804,367

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,804,367

FOR-Votes

205,462,519 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

20,341,848 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,600 votes.

Agenda item 8j:

Election of Dr. Johann Strobl to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,806,967

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.08 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,806,967

FOR-Votes

208,023,632 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

17,783,335 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
01:29pUniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023
PU
04:32aUniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023
PU
04:00aTranscript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/30Dd : UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy
EQ
05/26Transcript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 26, 2023
CI
05/26UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG : 1st quarter results
CO
05/26Uniqa Insurance : Group 1st Quarter Results 2023 26.05.2023
PU
05/26Uniqa Group : Ergebnisse Quartal 1/2023 26.05.2023
PU
05/26Uniqa : Good growth and high profitability levels in the first quarter of 2023
PU
05/17Uniqa Insurance : Group 2022 17.05.2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 979 M 7 459 M 7 459 M
Net income 2022 383 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2022 1 091 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 2 480 M 2 657 M 2 651 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Uniqa Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG15.43%2 657
ALLIANZ SE4.50%89 603
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.60%87 645
CHUBB LIMITED-12.36%76 193
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.40%70 282
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.75%28 152
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer