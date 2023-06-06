Uniqa Insurance : Annual General Meeting Voting Results 2023 06.06.2023

AGAINST-Votes 178,960 votes. ABSTENTIONS 276,399 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration report including the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 business year.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,713,245

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,713,245

FOR-Votes 204,312,776 votes. AGAINST-Votes 21,400,469 votes. ABSTENTIONS 133,939 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,844,203

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.09 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,844,203

FOR-Votes 209,416,960 votes. AGAINST-Votes 16,427,243 votes. ABSTENTIONS 2,050 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to purchase own shares pursuant to section 65 (1.8), (1a) and (1)b of the Stock Corporation Act, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital, including other own shares already purchased and still held by the Company (which are to be counted toward the maximum number of own shares pursuant to section 65 (2) of the Stock Corporation Act), with the option of making repeated use of the 10% limit, on the stock exchange and over the counter, and of excluding the shareholders' right to tender proportional payment. The authorization can be exercised from 6 June 2023 up to and including 6 December 2025, i.e. for 30 months, for the purchase of own shares in accordance with this authorization for a minimum consideration of EUR 1.00 and a maximum consideration of EUR 15.00 per share. The authorization to purchase own shares includes the purchase of shares of the Company by subsidiaries of the Company (section 66 of the Stock Corporation Act).

The Company's own shares can be sold, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, within five years of the day on which the authorization was granted, other than on the stock exchange or by public offering, namely (i) for the purpose of implementing an employee participation program either including members of the Management Board and/or senior executives or exclusively for members of the Management Board and/or senior executives of the Company and, where appropriate, of affiliated companies, including, if applicable, through the transfer of shares to an employee participation foundation within the meaning of section 4d (4) of the Income Tax Act, or (ii) as transaction currency for the acquisition of businesses, establishments, parts of establishments or shares in one or several companies in Austria or abroad, or (iii) for an over-allotment option (greenshoe), or (iv) for the adjustment of fractional amounts.

The Management Board is authorized, without further resolution by the Annual General Meeting and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, to cancel own shares purchased by the Company, and the Supervisory Board is authorized to resolve on any amendments to the Articles of Association required as a result of shares being cancelled.

Number of shares voting valid: 225,766,197

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.06 %

Total number of valid votes: 225,766,197