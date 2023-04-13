Advanced search
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48:43 2023-04-13 am EDT
8.000 EUR   +0.13%
Uniqa Insurance : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022

04/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
UNIQA has been committed to compliance with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance (ÖCGK) as currently amended since 2004 and publishes the declaration of conformity both in the Group report and on www.uniqagroup.com in the Investor Relations section. The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance is also publicly available at ­www.uniqagroup­.­com­ and www.corporate-governance.at.

The Corporate Governance Report and the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of UNIQA Insurance Group AG are summarised in this report in accordance with Section 267b in conjunction with Section 251(3) of the Austrian Commercial Code.

Implementation and compliance with the individual rules in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, with the exception­ of Rules 77 to 83, are evaluated annually by PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH. Rules 77 to 83 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance are evaluated by the law firm Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH. The evaluation is carried out based mainly on the questionnaire, published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance, for the evaluation of compliance with the Code. The reports on the external evaluation in accordance with Rule 62 of the Aus- trian Code of Corporate Governance can also be found at www.uniqagroup.com.

The Supervisory Board is supported by Vienna Strategy HUB GmbH with self-assessments of the Supervisory Board regarding the efficiency of its activities (Rule 36 of the Aus- trian Code of Corporate Governance).

UNIQA also declares its continued willingness to comply with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as currently amended.

Corporate Governance

5

Annual Financial Report 2022

Members of the Management Board

Supervisory Board appointments or

Name

Responsible for

comparable­

functions in other domestic

and foreign companies not included in the

consolidated financial statements

Andreas Brandstetter, Chief Executive

Strategy & Transformation

Member of the Supervisory Board of

Officer (CEO)

UNIQA Ventures

STRABAG­

SE, Villach

* 1969, appointed 1 January 2002

New Business Areas (Health/Mavie Holding)

Member of the Supervisory Board of the

until 30 June 2024

- together with Peter Eichler

KHM Association of Museums, Vienna

Group General Secretary

Auditing

Customers & Markets Bancassurance

Austria (on an interim basis from 1 January

2023 until 31 March 2023)

Product Service

Sales Service

Sales Management

Peter Eichler, Personal Insurance

Product Development - Health,

* 1961, appointed 1 July 2020

Life & Casualty

until 30 June 2024

Health Inpatient Benefits

Asset Management (UCM/UREM)

New Business Areas (Health/Mavie Holding)

- together with Andreas Brandstetter

Wolf-Christoph Gerlach, Operations

Applications, Contracts & Customer Service

* 1979, appointed 1 July 2020

Property-Motor Vehicle/Property/

until 30 June 2024

Casualty Insurance

Life & Health Outpatient Benefits

Business Organisation (incl. OPEX & GPO)

Purchasing & Administration

Group Service Centre (Nitra)

Peter Humer, Customers & Markets Austria

Regional offices

Member of the Supervisory Board of

* 1971, appointed 1 July 2020

Retail Austria

Salzburg­

Wohnbau GmbH, Salzburg

until 30 June 2024

Product Development & Pricing for Motor

Member of the Supervisory Board

Vehicles and Standard Property Business

of "Wohnungseigentum", Tiroler

Sales Service

gemeinnützige Wohnbaugesellschaft

Sales Management

m.b.H., Innsbruck

Corporate Austria

Member of the Supervisory Board of

Product Development & Risk Engineering

Österreichische Hagelversicherung-­

for Corporate Property Insurance

Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit,

Affinity Business

Vienna (since 9 March 2022)

Art Insurance

Digitalisation

Wolfgang Kindl, Customers & Markets

Retail International

International

Product Development & Pricing for Motor

* 1966, appointed 1 July 2020

Vehicles and Standard Property Business

until 30 June 2024

Sales Service

Sales Management

Corporate International

Product Development & Risk Engineering

for Corporate Property Insurance

Major/International Brokers

Affinity Business

Bank International

Product Service

Sales Service

Sales Management

New Insurance Solutions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Performance & Change Management

International

General Secretariat International

6

Corporate Governance Report

Number of UNIQA

Management and monitoring functions in significant subsidiaries

shares held as at

31 December 20222

Chairman of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

124,479 shares

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SIGAL UNIQA Group AUSTRIA sh.a., Tirana

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SIGAL LIFE UNIQA Group AUSTRIA sh.a., Tirana

Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNIQA Re AG, Zurich

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

12,669 shares

  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PremiQaMed Holding GmbH, Vienna
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Valida Holding AG, Vienna
  • Deputy President of the Board of Directors of UNIQA Versicherung AG, Vaduz
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń na Życie S.A., Warsaw
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA penzijní společnost a.s., Prague
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA investiční společnost a.s., Prague
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA d.d.s., a.s., Bratislava
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA d.s.s., a.s., Bratislava
  • President of the Board of Directors of UNIQA GlobalCare SA, Geneva

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

10,370 shares

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Asigurari de Viata SA, Bucharest
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of CherryHUB BSC Korlátolt Felelösségü Társaság, Budapest
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Biztosító Zrt., Budapest
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA pojišťovna, a.s., Prague
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń S.A., Warsaw
  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Group Service Center Slovakia, spol. s r.o., Nitra

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

12,137 shares

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

17,848 shares

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of SIGAL UNIQA Group AUSTRIA sh.a., Tirana
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of SIGAL LIFE UNIQA Group AUSTRIA sh.a., Tirana
  • Member of the Board of Directors of UNIQA GlobalCare SA, Geneva
  • President of the Supervisory Board of CherryHUB BSC Korlátolt Felelösségü Társaság, Budapest

Corporate Governance

7

Annual Financial Report 2022

Members of the Management Board

Supervisory Board appointments or

Name

Responsible for

comparable­

functions in other domestic

and foreign companies not included in the

consolidated financial statements

René Knapp, HR & Brand

Strategic Personnel Management

Member of the Supervisory Board of

* 1983, appointed 1 July 2020

Operating Personnel Management

Österreichische Förderungsgesellschaft

until 30 June 2024

Brand & Communication

der Versicherungsmathematik GmbH

Ethics, Sustainability & Public Affairs

(ÖFdV GmbH), Vienna

Works Council

Erik Leyers, Data & IT

Data Management

Member of the Supervisory Board of

* 1969, appointed 1 June 2016

UITS (UNIQA IT Services GmbH)

Raiffeisen­

Informatik Geschäftsführungs

until 30 June 2024

UIP Project (UNIQA Insurance Platform)

GmbH, Vienna

Klaus Pekarek, Customers & Markets

Product Service

Bancassurance Austria

Sales Service

* 1956, appointed 1 July 2020

Sales Management

until 31 December 2022

Sabine Pfeffer, Customers & Markets

Product Service

Bancassurance Austria

Sales Service

* 1972, appointed 1 April 2023

Sales Management

until 31 December 2026

Kurt Svoboda, Finance & Risk Management

Legal & Compliance

Member of the Supervisory Board of

* 1967, appointed 1 July 2011

Investor Relations

Wiener Börse AG, Vienna

until 30 June 2024

Controlling

Finance & Accounting

Actuarial Services

Risk Management

Regulatory Affairs

Reinsurance

Auditing

The work of the Management Board

The work of the members of the Management Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG is regulated by the rules of procedure. The allocation of the responsibilities as decided by the Group Executive Board is approved by the Supervisory Board. The rules of procedure govern the obligations of the members of the Management Board to provide the ­Supervisory Board and each other with information and approve each other's activities. The rules of procedure also specify a list of activities that require consent from the Supervisory Board. The Management Board generally holds weekly meetings in which the members of the Management Board report on the current course of business, determine what steps should be taken and make strategic corporate decisions. In addition, there is a continuous exchange of information between the members of the Management Board regarding relevant activities and events.

The meetings of the Management Boards of UNIQA Insurance Group AG and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, which are composed of the same individuals, are usually held as joint sessions.

The Management Board informs the Supervisory Board at regular intervals, in a timely and comprehensive manner, about all relevant questions of business development, including the risk situation and the risk management of the Group. In addition, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is in regular contact with the CEO to discuss the company's strategy, business performance and risk management.

8

Corporate Governance Report

Number of UNIQA

Management and monitoring functions in significant subsidiaries

shares held as at

31 December 20222

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

10,000 shares

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

11,643 shares

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń S.A., Warsaw
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA pojišťovna, a.s., Prague
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Group Service Center Slovakia, spol. s r.o., Nitra
  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of sTech d.o.o., Belgrade (until 6 December 2022)

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

13,603 shares

  • Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Valida Holding AG, Vienna
  • Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna (from 1 April 2023)

Member of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, Vienna

18,546 shares

  • Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNIQA Re AG, Zurich
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA pojišťovna, a.s., Prague
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of CherryHUB BSC Korlátolt Felelösségü Társaság, Budapest
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Biztosító Zrt., Budapest
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń S.A., Warsaw
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń na Życie S.A., Warsaw

Corporate Governance

9

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
