Uniqa Insurance : Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2022

UNIQA has been committed to compliance with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance (ÖCGK) as currently amended since 2004 and publishes the declaration of conformity both in the Group report and on www.uniqagroup.com in the Investor Relations section. The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance is also publicly available at ­www.uniqagroup­.­com­ and www.corporate-governance.at.

The Corporate Governance Report and the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of UNIQA Insurance Group AG are summarised in this report in accordance with Section 267b in conjunction with Section 251(3) of the Austrian Commercial Code.

Implementation and compliance with the individual rules in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, with the exception­ of Rules 77 to 83, are evaluated annually by PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH. Rules 77 to 83 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance are evaluated by the law firm Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH. The evaluation is carried out based mainly on the questionnaire, published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance, for the evaluation of compliance with the Code. The reports on the external evaluation in accordance with Rule 62 of the Aus- trian Code of Corporate Governance can also be found at www.uniqagroup.com.