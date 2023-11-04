Group Report 2023

Private hospitals in Austria: UNIQA invests €245 million

In addition to the €65 million that are already being invested in the expansion and modern- isation of Döbling Private Hospital, we are currently investing €180 million in the merger and new construction of the Confraternität and Goldenes Kreuz Private Hospital in Vienna's ninth district. In Döbling, we celebrated the topping-out ceremony in October 2023, just nine months after the foundation stone was laid. The five-story extension, which will include new operating theatres, more space for the maternity ward, a lounge for staff and additional single rooms for patients, is scheduled to commence operations in 2026. The new building for Confraternität and Goldenes Kreuz will be one of the most modern private hospitals in Austria when it opens by mid-2028. Plans include, among other things, six operating theatres, two endoscopy rooms, four delivery rooms and an outpatient and doctors' office centre, in addition to 120 beds on four wards. In addition to the important focus on prevention, which we address under our second brand Mavie, with these extensive investments in the private hospitals of our PremiQaMed Group, we are setting new standards in medicine and care.

South East Europe: excellent results

For the second year in a row, UNIQA recorded double-digit growth in the SEE5 region in 2023, which is well above the market average. With almost two million customers, a premium volume of €305 million and around 1,600 employees, this is the third-largest region in the UNIQA Group. To improve the operating performance of the insurance companies operating in this region, UNIQA had already combined the five markets of Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monte- negro and Bulgaria into a single region under the title SEE5 in March 2022.

A year and a half later, the targeted transformation was clearly successful: in addition to the premium growth achieved, profitability has also increased sig- nificantly, with a 90 per cent increase in EBT in 2023 alone. This was based on initiatives designed to exploit the region's full potential, including the introduction of regional governance, the acceleration and simplification of all process- es, the targeted development of synergies, the harmonisation of regional brand activities and the launch of measures to promote the company culture and employee experience.