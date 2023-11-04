2023 Sustainability Report

1.5 Sustainability risks: key element of our risk management

Clear and sustainable risk management Risk identification: The UNIQA Group's risk catalogue Risk reporting: Sustainability risks are integrated into

Our goal is to protect our customers from risks, minimise 1. is expanded to include sustainability risks and poten- 5. the UNIQA Group's most important internal (ORSA) and

these risks through effective bundling and generate prof- tial ESG-related causes. This ensures sustainability risks are external reports (SFCR, RSR, Group Report). Regular updates

its for the company. The UNIQA Group has created its own explicitly taken into account. We implement this within the are carried out on an annual basis, as well as in the context of

Management Board role at Group level with the Chief Finan- framework of our internal control system (ICS). The risk iden- possible ad hoc reports.

cial and Risk Officer (CFRO) to ensure we remain focused on tification process and risks are reviewed annually Group-wide.

minimising risk. The role of the Chief Financial and Risk Short-term impacts are defined with a horizon of one year. 2023 - a year of further development

Officer (CFRO) is also embedded in the management boards One of our main topics in 2023 was the further development of

at the various Group companies, which ensures that deci- Risk assessment and scenarios: For the assessment the long-term climate scenarios, taking into account experiences

sion-making is risk-based in all the relevant bodies. 2. of sustainability risks, we currently focus on climate from the previous reporting period in the assessment process. A

The UNIQA Group Risk Management team actively follows the scenarios from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate quantitative approach was developed for the entire UNIQA Group.

various developments in sustainability, analysing their impact Change) and corresponding RCPs (Representative Concentra- Both physical risks (NatCat risk, physical risk exposure of issuers)

on the Group as part of the risk management process. tion Pathways). Both Early Action (i.e. RCP 4.5) and No Addi- as well as transitory risks (climate-related assets) were analysed in

The risk strategy is validated on a regular basis and also dis- tional Action (i.e. RCP 8.5) scenarios and their impact on the the UNIQA Group's portfolio.

cussed in the Risk Committee with the Management Board's value of the UNIQA Group's investments and NatCat claims are In addition, the UNIQA Group identified sustainability risks and

input. The UNIQA Group's risk management system is based taken into account here. Data from the Bank of England sce- potential causes in the operational risk cycle (internal control sys-

on our risk management policy, in which we have anchored narios are used for both scenarios. We take short-term, medi- tem and risk identification) at an early stage by critically reviewing

the definition of sustainability risks. We do not define sus- um-term and long-term impacts into account. different departments and business units and raised awareness of

tainability risks as a separate type of risk, but as a gener- ESG risks across the entire UNIQA Group. The starting point was

al risk classification that influences existing risk categories Risk monitoring using a limit system: The UNIQA the implementation of upcoming changes resulting from a review

which the UNIQA Group is exposed to. The occurrence of 3. Group monitors the ESG-related investment profile of its of the Solvency II quantitative reporting templates. This involves

sustainability risks may have an actual or potential material international subsidiaries on an ongoing basis. Limits are set reporting quantitative data on physical and transitional risks

adverse impact on the value of the Group's assets, liabilities, in such a way as to achieve continuous improvement in the directly to the national supervisory authority and the European

financial position or reputation. Group's ESG profile and a reduction in the transient risk. This is Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

The UNIQA Group's risk management system already takes done on a monthly basis. We also further developed the process for evaluating outsourc-

into account potential short (<1 year), medium (1 - 10 years) ing risks throughout the Group, explicitly taking the sustainabili-

and long-term impacts (>10 years), measured parameters Risk controlling: We define a risk mitigation plan or ty of our outsourcing partners into account. All the relevant ESG

and objectives in terms of sustainability in the individual 4. strategy for each significant residual risk, describing the data was integrated into our IT risk analysis software in 2023 to

elements of the risk management process. imminent response to that risk (including sustainability risks enable the daily monitoring of ESG limit utilisation rates from