Uniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023

24th Annual General Meeting
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 10 a.m.
Agenda
Presentation of the approved and officially adopted Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of UNIQA Insurance Group AG for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the Group Management Report, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of the Management Board, the separate Consolidated Non-financial Report of the Management Board, and the profit distribution proposal of the Management Board together with the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year pursuant to Section 96 of the Stock Corporation Act.
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.
Election of the auditor of the Non-consolidated and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024 financial year.
Resolution on the Remuneration Report indicating the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year.
Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.
Autorization to repurchase own shares and to sell own shares other than via stock exchange or by public offer. [Text abbreviated]
Election of ten members of the Supervisory Board.
Item 1 of the Agenda
Presentation of the approved and officially adopted Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of UNIQA Insurance Group AG for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the Group Management Report, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of the Management Board, the separate Consolidated Non-financial Report of the Management Board, and the profit distribution proposal of the Management Board together with the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year pursuant to Section 96 of the Stock Corporation Act
Report of the Chief Executive Officer on agenda item 1
