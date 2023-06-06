Advanced search
    UQA   AT0000821103

UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:40 2023-06-06 am EDT
8.065 EUR   -0.19%
Uniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023
PU
Dd : UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy
EQ
Transcript : UNIQA Insurance Group AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 26, 2023
CI
Uniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023

06/06/2023 | 04:32am EDT
24th Annual General Meeting

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 10 a.m.

24TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Agenda

  1. Presentation of the approved and officially adopted Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of UNIQA Insurance Group AG for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the Group Management Report, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of the Management Board, the separate Consolidated Non-financial Report of the Management Board, and the profit distribution proposal of the Management Board together with the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year pursuant to Section 96 of the Stock Corporation Act.
  2. Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  3. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.
  4. Election of the auditor of the Non-consolidated and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024 financial year.
  5. Resolution on the Remuneration Report indicating the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year.
  6. Resolution on the daily allowances and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.
  7. Autorization to repurchase own shares and to sell own shares other than via stock exchange or by public offer. [Text abbreviated]
  8. Election of ten members of the Supervisory Board.

24TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Item 1 of the Agenda

Presentation of the approved and officially adopted Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of UNIQA Insurance Group AG for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the Group Management Report, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of the Management Board, the separate Consolidated Non-financial Report of the Management Board, and the profit distribution proposal of the Management Board together with the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year pursuant to Section 96 of the Stock Corporation Act

Report of the Chief Executive Officer on agenda item 1

24th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG Vienna, 6th June 2023

AGENDA

01

02

03

The financial year 2022

UNIQA 3.0 - Seeding the Future

The first quarter of 2023

5

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 979 M 7 476 M 7 476 M
Net income 2022 383 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2022 1 091 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 2 480 M 2 657 M 2 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 36,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Svoboda Head-Finance & Risk Management
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Head-Data & Information Technology
Wolf-Christoph Gerlach Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG15.43%2 657
ALLIANZ SE4.50%89 603
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.60%87 645
CHUBB LIMITED-12.36%76 193
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.40%70 282
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.75%28 152
