Uniqa Insurance : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023 06.06.2023

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.

24TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Item 1 of the Agenda

Presentation of the approved and officially adopted Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of UNIQA Insurance Group AG for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the Group Management Report, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of the Management Board, the separate Consolidated Non-financial Report of the Management Board, and the profit distribution proposal of the Management Board together with the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year pursuant to Section 96 of the Stock Corporation Act