UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Uniqa Insurance : Standard & Poor's confirms "A-" rating for UNIQA with a stable outlook

12/21/2020 | 02:41am EST
21.12.2020
Standard & Poor's confirms 'A-' rating for UNIQA with a stable outlook
  • Strong market position in Austria, CEE and Russia
  • Leading role in health insurance in Austria
  • 'Excellent' capital adequacy
  • 'Outstanding' liquidity
  • Capital and earnings assessment remain at a very good level

On 18 December 2020, the international rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) again confirmed its 'A-' rating of UNIQA Insurance Group with a stable outlook. Positive factors in S&P's decision particularly included the company's strong market position in Austria, CEE and Russia, its leading role in health insurance in Austria and its 'excellent' capital adequacy according to the S&P Global Ratings capital model.

S&P continues to rate UNIQA's business risk profile as strong, emphasising UNIQA's strong position in Austria and its good position in CEE, which has improved further following the acquisition of the AXA companies in the region. In addition, S&P assumes that UNIQA will successfully continue to grow in the next few years in view of its strong competitive position, well-established sales capacity and diversified business portfolio - despite challenging conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic and a weak economy.

Furthermore, S&P continues to rate UNIQA Insurance Group AG's financial risk profile as strong. The rating agency emphasises UNIQA's sound capital adequacy here. They remain at the outstanding 'AAA' level in the S&P capital model, even after the AXA acquisition. Accordingly, UNIQA's sound risk profile benefits from a balanced, diversified and stable investment portfolio and a conservative reinsurance protection strategy. In S&P's view, UNIQA pursues a conservative investment strategy, reflected by the fact that UNIQA's investments have a credit rating of 'A' on average.

S&P rates UNIQA's liquidity as exceptional, and accordingly expects the Group to be able to withstand any severe liquidity stress.

Overall, S&P considers that UNIQA will sustain its capital and earnings assessment at least at a very strong level over for the next two years.

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 518 M 6 730 M 6 730 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net cash 2020 129 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 965 M 2 403 M 2 396 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 777
Free-Float 36,7%
Technical analysis trends UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,79 €
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Svoboda Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Christian Kuhn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG-29.63%2 403
ALLIANZ SE-8.43%100 686
CHUBB LIMITED-2.12%68 763
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-7.20%61 986
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.36%58 971
BAJAJ FINSERV-1.89%19 942
