Uniqa Insurance : Annual Financial Report 2020

Seeding the
FUTURE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 ACCORDING TO SECTION 124(1)
OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT / UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
|
Consolidated Corporate Governance Report
|
4
|
Report of the Supervisory Board
|
16
|
Group Management Report
|
20
|
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
42
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
51
|
Risk Report
|
120
|
Approval for publication
|
135
|
Declaration of the legal representatives
|
136
|
Audit Opinion
|
137
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE / CorporateGovernance Report
Consolidated
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Report
UNIQA has been committed to compliance with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance since 2004 and publishes the declaration of conformity both in the Group report and on www.uniqagroup.com in the Investor Relations section. The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance is also publicly available at www.uniqagroup.com and www.corporate-governance.at.
The Corporate Governance Report and the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of UNIQA Insurance Group AG are summarised in this report in accordance with Section 267b in conjunction with Section 251(3) of the Austrian Commercial Code.
Implementation and compliance with the individual rules in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, with the exception of Rules 77 to 83, are evaluated annually by PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH. Rules 77 to 83 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance are evaluated by the law firm Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH. The evaluation is carried out based mainly on the questionnaire, published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance, for the evaluation of compliance with the Code. The reports on the external evaluation in accordance with Rule 62 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance can also be found at www.uniqagroup.com.
The Supervisory Board is supported by Vienna Strategy HUB GmbH with self-assessments of the Supervisory Board regarding the efficiency of its activities (Rule 36 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance).
UNIQA also declares its continued willingness to comply with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as currently amended. However, UNIQA deviates from the provisions of the Code as amended with regard to the following C rules (comply or explain rules), and the explanations are set out below.
Rule 49 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance
Due to the growth of UNIQA's shareholder structure and the special nature of the insurance business with regard to the investment of assets, there are a number of contracts with companies related to individual members of the Supervisory Board in which these Supervisory Board members discharge duties as members of governing bod- ies. If such contracts require approval by the Supervisory Board in accordance with Section 95(5)(12) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Rule 48 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance), the details of these contracts cannot be made public for reasons of company policy and competition law. All transactions are in any case entered into and processed on an arm's length basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
