UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/08 03:02:20 am
6.61 EUR   0.00%
02:58aUNIQA : capitalisation still at a high level
PU
02:36aUNIQA INSURANCE  : Capital Report 2020
PU
02:34aUNIQA INSURANCE  : Group Report 2020
PU
Uniqa Insurance : Annual Financial Report 2020

04/08/2021 | 02:34am EDT
Seeding the

FUTURE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 ACCORDING TO SECTION 124(1)

OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT / UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

CONTENTS

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report

4

Report of the Supervisory Board

16

Group Management Report

20

Consolidated Financial Statements

42

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

51

Risk Report

120

Approval for publication

135

Declaration of the legal representatives

136

Audit Opinion

137

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE / ­Corporate­Governance Report

Consolidated

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Report

4

UNIQA has been committed to compliance with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance since 2004 and publishes the declaration of conformity both in the Group report and on www.uniqagroup.com in the Investor Relations section. The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance is also publicly available at www.uniqagroup.com and www.corporate-governance.at.

The Corporate Governance Report and the Consolidated Corporate Governance Report of UNIQA Insurance Group AG are summarised in this report in accordance with Section 267b in conjunction with Section 251(3) of the Austrian Commercial Code.

Implementation and compliance with the individual rules in the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, with the exception of Rules 77 to 83, are evaluated annually by PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH. Rules 77 to 83 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance are evaluated by the law firm Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH. The evaluation is carried out based mainly on the questionnaire, published by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance, for the evaluation of compliance with the Code. The reports on the external evaluation in accordance with Rule 62 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance can also be found at www.uniqagroup.com.

The Supervisory Board is supported by Vienna Strategy HUB GmbH with self-assessments of the Supervisory Board regarding the efficiency of its activities (Rule 36 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance).

UNIQA also declares its continued willingness to comply with the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance as currently amended. However, UNIQA deviates from the provisions of the Code as amended with regard to the following C rules (comply or explain rules), and the explanations are set out below.

Rule 49 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

Due to the growth of UNIQA's shareholder structure and the special nature of the insurance business with regard to the investment of assets, there are a number of contracts with companies related to individual members of the Supervisory Board in which these Supervisory Board members discharge duties as members of governing bod- ies. If such contracts require approval by the Supervisory Board in accordance with Section 95(5)(12) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Rule 48 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance), the details of these contracts cannot be made public for reasons of company policy and competition law. All transactions are in any case entered into and processed on an arm's length basis.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 365 M 6 369 M 6 369 M
Net income 2020 29,8 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net cash 2020 129 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 029 M 2 413 M 2 409 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 12 777
Free-Float 36,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,86 €
Last Close Price 6,61 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Brandstetter Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kurt Svoboda Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Walter Rothensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Stefan Leyers Chief Operating Officer
Christian Kuhn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG3.28%2 413
ALLIANZ SE9.62%106 562
CHUBB LIMITED4.63%72 485
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG8.76%64 680
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.6.39%63 420
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.39.14%24 224
