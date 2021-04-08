Log in
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(UQA)
04/08 03:02:20 am
6.61 EUR   0.00%
Uniqa Insurance : Capital Report 2020

04/08/2021 | 02:36am EDT
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Solvency Capital and Embedded Value 2020

8 April 2021

Kurt Svoboda, CFRO

Higher Free Surplus Generation mainly due to acquired ex- AXA business
Downward pressure on MCEV and NBV from a decline in interest rates in 2020 and COVID-19environment
Significant impacts on MCEV and NBV values as a result of adding ex-AXAentities
Inclusion of the ex-AXAentities leads to the following uplifts as at 2020 Q4: MCEV +862m, NBV +46m

Solvency Capital

Embedded Value

Solvency

Unrestricted

Life, Health &

Pension Fund

Capital Ratio1

Tier 1 Capital

MCEV2

170%

74%

-5.3%

Impact ex-AXA

Standard &

Free Surplus

Generation3

on Solvency

Poor's rating

EUR

Capital Ratio

A-

-26%

126m

  • Decrease of capital position driven by ex-AXA acquisition and interest rate environment in 2020
  • Solvency position stays in internal ambition zone of

minimum 170%

Quality of capital in own funds remains strong

  1. Audit on Solvency & Financial Condition Report (SFCR) ongoing
  2. As % of adjusted opening Life, Health & Pension Fund MCEV. The purchased ex-AXA entities are included in the adjusted opening MCEV
  3. Annualized ex-AXA contribution for 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

New Business

Value

EUR

111m

New Business

Margin

3.6%

2

CONTENT

  1. Group Solvency Capital

Risk Strategy Results

Sensitivities and other analysis

  1. Market Consistent Embedded Value

Results

Sensitivities and other analysis

  1. Appendix

SCR Methodology

MCEV Methodology

Assumptions

Glossary & Disclaimer

3

Key Elements of our Risk Strategy

  • Ambition is to have SCR Ratio above 170%
  • We focus on underwriting risks and take market/credit risks only to the extent necessary
  • Target market risk share of total SCR is below 65%
  • The target rating for UNIQA Group is category "A" by Standard & Poor's

I. GROUP CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

Risk Strategy

Ambition

170%

Action

Take measures to reduce risk

135%

Recovery

Immediately increase solvency

100%

Regulatory plan

4

SII capital position1

EUR mn

221%170%

4.8654.471

2.2032.628

2019

2020

Own Funds

Capital Requirement

By Risk Module

Health underwriting

Non-Life underwriting

4%

16%

Life underwriting

18%

57%

5%

Counterparty default

Market

I. GROUP CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

SII capital ratio

By Segment

By Region2

Non-Life

Life

SEM EEM

CEE

3%

9%

31%

WEM

2%

5%

45%

24%

81%

Health SLT

AT

SCR ratio development

250%

248%

221%

194%

202%

196%

155%

153%

170%

without ex-AXA

Features of UNIQA's capital position

  • Including risk charge on sovereign bonds
  • Including dynamic volatility adjustment
  • Including downside-shocks on negative interest rates
  • No use of transitionals
  • No use of matching adjustment

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

5

1 Audit on Solvency & Financial Condition Report (SFCR) ongoing

2 Region WEM includes internal risk transfer to UNIQA Re and business in Liechtenstein

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
