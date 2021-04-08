Log in
UNIQA : capitalisation still at a high level
PU
UNIQA INSURANCE  : Capital Report 2020
PU
UNIQA INSURANCE  : Group Report 2020
PU
Uniqa Insurance : Group Report 2020

04/08/2021
Seeding the

FUTURE

Group Report 2020 / UNIQA Group

UNIQA Group at a glance

Consolidated key figures

2020

2019

Change

In € million

Premiums written

5,261.2

5,062.8

+3.9%

Savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance (before reinsurance)

304.1

309.8

-1.8%

Premiums written including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance

5,565.3

5,372.6

+3.6%

of which property and casualty insurance

3,010.3

2,846.8

+5.7%

of which health insurance

1,167.6

1,130.8

+3.2%

of which life insurance

1,387.5

1,394.9

-0.5 %

of which recurring premiums

1,294.3

1,290.3

+0.3%

of which single premiums

93.2

104.6

-10.9%

Premiums written including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance

5,565.3

5,372.6

+3.6%

of which UNIQA Austria

3,837.5

3,800.8

+1.0%

of which UNIQA International

1,705.4

1,561.2

+9.2%

of which reinsurance

1,162.7

1,129.2

+3.0%

of which consolidation

-1,140.3

-1,118.7

+1.9%

Premiums earned (net)

5,029.5

4,861.1

+3.5%

of which property and casualty insurance

2,809.0

2,678.4

+4.9%

of which health insurance

1,163.6

1,123.0

+3.6%

of which life insurance

1,057.0

1,059.6

-0.2%

Savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance (after reinsurance)

304.1

309.8

-1.8%

Premiums earned including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance

5,333.7

5,170.8

+3.1%

Insurance benefits1)

-3,694.6

-3,666.1

+0.8%

of which property and casualty insurance

-1,775.1

-1,719.5

+3.2%

of which health insurance

- 963.1

-969.3

-0.6%

of life insurance2)

-956.4

-977.3

-2.1%

Operating expenses (net)3)

-1,566.4

-1,407.1

+11.3%

of which property and casualty insurance

-970.7

-861.2

+12.7%

of which health insurance

-225.0

-187.8

+19.8%

of which life insurance

-370.7

-358.1

+3.5%

Cost ratio (after reinsurance)

29.4%

27.2%

-

Combined ratio (net after reinsurance)

97.8%

96.4%

-

Net investment income

505.4

585.2

-13.6%

Earnings before taxes

57.1

232.0

-75.4%

Profit/(loss) for the period

24.3

175.1

-86.1%

Consolidated profit/(loss)

19.4

171.0

-88.6%

Operating return on equity

0.6%

5.4%

-

Investments

22,319.2

20,624.8

+8.2%

Shareholders' equity

3,450.1

3,367.7

+2.4%

Equity, including non-controlling interests

3,474.8

3,387.1

+2.6%

Technical provisions (net)4)

23,796.8

22,083.9

+7.8%

Total assets

31,908.0

28,673.8

+11.3%

Number of insurance contracts

25,058,554

20,923,632

+19.8%

Average number of employees (FTEs)

13,408

13,038

+2.8%

  1. Including expenditure for profit participation and premium refunds
  2. Including expenditure for (deferred) profit participation
  3. Less reinsurance commissions and share of profit from reinsurance ceded
  4. Including technical provisions for life insurance policies held on account and at risk of policyholders

Premiums written

In € million

5,048

5,293

5,309

5,373

5,565

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(Including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance)

Earnings before taxes

In € million

295

265

226

232

57

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Combined ratio

In per cent

98.1

97.5

97.8

96.8

96.4

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(After reinsurance)

Regulatory solvency capital requirement (SCR)

In per cent

250248

202

221

170

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Dividend per share

In €

0.49

0.51

0.53

0.18

0.18

2016

2017

2018

2019

20201)

  1. Proposal to the Annual General Meeting

Return on equity

In per cent

7.9

4.7

5.1

5.4

0.6

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Definitions of the essential key figures can be found in the glossary from page 177.

The UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance companies in its core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Around 23,500 employees and exclusive sales partners serve around 15.5 million customers across 18 countries. UNIQA is the second largest insurance group in Austria with a market share of over 21 per cent. In the CEE growth region, UNIQA is present in 15 markets: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine. In addition, insurance companies in Switzerland and Liechtenstein are also part of the UNIQA Group.

Balanced

… in the core markets of Austria

portfolio …

and CEE

25%

69%

Life insurance

Austria

54%

Property

and casualty

insurance

31%

21%

International

Health

insurance

Premium distribution

Highlights of 2020

2

Foreword by the CEO

4

COMPANY

8

Mission

9

Company history

9

Markets

10

Group Executive Board

12

STRATEGY

14

UNIQA 3.0

15

Ascent into the premier league in CEE

24

Fit for the future

26

STAKEHOLDERS

28

Inspiring coaches - customers

29

(Most) attractive employer - employees

32

Investment with potential - investors

35

Corporate Governance

38

Corporate Governance Report1)

39

Report of the Supervisory Board

50

Performance 2020

54

Group Management Report2)

56

Consolidated Financial Statements2)

76

Notes to the Consolidated

Financial Statements2)

85

Risk report2)

154

Audit opinion

171

Service

177

Glossary

177

Overview of key figures 2015-2020

182

Imprint

183

  1. Evaluated externally
  2. Audited

Seeding the

FUTURE

New customers: One billion euros in investments for five million new customers in CEE, for €800 million more in premiums and for plenty of knowledge and expertise from our new colleagues!

New responsibility: Special support for our private and corporate clients to deal with Covid-19and its consequences as effectively as possible. Despite all the strains placed on them, our employees have achieved some great things and make us proud!

New strategy: Covid-19 has proven to us that we are on the right track. A radical focus on the customer, simplification, investment in digitalisation, data, IT and health. And once again attractive, reliable returns for you, as our owners. Are you, just like Albert Einstein, more interested in your future than in the past because you intend to live in the former? Same here! So we are preparing for it now: "UNIQA 3.0 - Seeding the Future"!

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
