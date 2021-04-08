Uniqa Insurance : Group Report 2020

Savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance (before reinsurance)
304.1
309.8
-1.8%
Premiums written including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance
5,565.3
5,372.6
+3.6%
of which property and casualty insurance
3,010.3
2,846.8
+5.7%
of which health insurance
1,167.6
1,130.8
+3.2%
of which life insurance
1,387.5
1,394.9
-0.5 %
of which recurring premiums
1,294.3
1,290.3
+0.3%
of which single premiums
93.2
104.6
-10.9%
Premiums written including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance
5,565.3
5,372.6
+3.6%
of which UNIQA Austria
3,837.5
3,800.8
+1.0%
of which UNIQA International
1,705.4
1,561.2
+9.2%
of which reinsurance
1,162.7
1,129.2
+3.0%
of which consolidation
-1,140.3
-1,118.7
+1.9%
Premiums earned (net)
5,029.5
4,861.1
+3.5%
of which property and casualty insurance
2,809.0
2,678.4
+4.9%
of which health insurance
1,163.6
1,123.0
+3.6%
of which life insurance
1,057.0
1,059.6
-0.2%
Savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance (after reinsurance)
304.1
309.8
-1.8%
Premiums earned including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance
5,333.7
5,170.8
+3.1%
Insurance benefits1)
-3,694.6
-3,666.1
+0.8%
of which property and casualty insurance
-1,775.1
-1,719.5
+3.2%
of which health insurance
- 963.1
-969.3
-0.6%
of life insurance2)
-956.4
-977.3
-2.1%
Operating expenses (net)3)
-1,566.4
-1,407.1
+11.3%
of which property and casualty insurance
-970.7
-861.2
+12.7%
of which health insurance
-225.0
-187.8
+19.8%
of which life insurance
-370.7
-358.1
+3.5%
Cost ratio (after reinsurance)
29.4%
27.2%
-
Combined ratio (net after reinsurance)
97.8%
96.4%
-
Net investment income
505.4
585.2
-13.6%
Earnings before taxes
57.1
232.0
-75.4%
Profit/(loss) for the period
24.3
175.1
-86.1%
Consolidated profit/(loss)
19.4
171.0
-88.6%
Operating return on equity
0.6%
5.4%
-
Investments
22,319.2
20,624.8
+8.2%
Shareholders' equity
3,450.1
3,367.7
+2.4%
Equity, including non-controlling interests
3,474.8
3,387.1
+2.6%
Technical provisions (net)4)
23,796.8
22,083.9
+7.8%
Total assets
31,908.0
28,673.8
+11.3%
Number of insurance contracts
25,058,554
20,923,632
+19.8%
Average number of employees (FTEs)
13,408
13,038
+2.8%
Including expenditure for profit participation and premium refunds
Including expenditure for (deferred) profit participation
Less reinsurance commissions and share of profit from reinsurance ceded
Including technical provisions for life insurance policies held on account and at risk of policyholders
Premiums written
In € million
5,048
5,293
5,309
5,373
5,565
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(Including savings portions from unit-linked and index-linked life insurance)
Earnings before taxes
In € million
295
265
226
232
57
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Combined ratio
In per cent
98.1
97.5
97.8
96.8
96.4
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(After reinsurance)
Regulatory solvency capital requirement (SCR)
In per cent
250248
202
221
170
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Dividend per share
In €
0.49
0.51
0.53
0.18
0.18
2016
2017
2018
2019
20201)
Proposal to the Annual General Meeting
Return on equity
In per cent
7.9
4.7
5.1
5.4
0.6
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Definitions of the essential key figures can be found in the glossary from page 177.
The UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance companies in its core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Around 23,500 employees and exclusive sales partners serve around 15.5 million customers across 18 countries. UNIQA is the second largest insurance group in Austria with a market share of over 21 per cent. In the CEE growth region, UNIQA is present in 15 markets: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine. In addition, insurance companies in Switzerland and Liechtenstein are also part of the UNIQA Group.
Balanced
… in the core markets of Austria
portfolio …
and CEE
25%
69%
Life insurance
Austria
54%
Property
and casualty
insurance
31%
21%
International
Health
insurance
Premium distribution
Highlights of 2020
2
Foreword by the CEO
4
COMPANY
8
Mission
9
Company history
9
Markets
10
Group Executive Board
12
STRATEGY
14
UNIQA 3.0
15
Ascent into the premier league in CEE
24
Fit for the future
26
STAKEHOLDERS
28
Inspiring coaches - customers
29
(Most) attractive employer - employees
32
Investment with potential - investors
35
Corporate Governance
38
Corporate Governance Report1)
39
Report of the Supervisory Board
50
Performance 2020
54
Group Management Report2)
56
Consolidated Financial Statements2)
76
Notes to the Consolidated
Financial Statements2)
85
Risk report2)
154
Audit opinion
171
Service
177
Glossary
177
Overview of key figures 2015-2020
182
Imprint
183
Evaluated externally
Audited
Seeding the
FUTURE
New customers: One billion euros in investments for five million new customers in CEE, for €800 million more in premiums and for plenty of knowledge and expertise from our new colleagues!
New responsibility: Special support for our private and corporate clients to deal withCovid-19and its consequences as effectively as possible. Despite all the strains placed on them, our employees have achieved some great things and make us proud!
New strategy: Covid-19 has proven to us that we are on the right track. A radical focus on the customer, simplification, investment in digitalisation, data, IT and health. And once again attractive, reliable returns for you, as our owners. Are you, just like Albert Einstein, more interested in your future than in the past because you intend to live in the former? Same here! So we are preparing for it now: "UNIQA 3.0 - Seeding the Future"!
