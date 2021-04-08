Uniqa Insurance : Group Report 2020

Seeding the

FUTURE

New customers: One billion euros in investments for five million new customers in CEE, for €800 million more in premiums and for plenty of knowledge and expertise from our new colleagues!

New responsibility: Special support for our private and corporate clients to deal with Covid-19and its consequences as effectively as possible. Despite all the strains placed on them, our employees have achieved some great things and make us proud!

New strategy: Covid-19 has proven to us that we are on the right track. A radical focus on the customer, simplification, investment in digitalisation, data, IT and health. And once again attractive, reliable returns for you, as our owners. Are you, just like Albert Einstein, more interested in your future than in the past because you intend to live in the former? Same here! So we are preparing for it now: "UNIQA 3.0 - Seeding the Future"!