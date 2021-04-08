Uniqa Insurance : Non-Financial Report UNIQA Insurance Group AG 2020

Our accession to the UNEP Finance Initiative and cooper- ation with all signatories to the Principles for Responsible Investment are key steps toward achieving this ambitious

Introducing a scientifically based target system to reduce carbon emissions in compliance with the Paris Agreement

Incorporating the indirect carbon emissions of our in- vestments into our management process

Establishing new databases to continually incorporate current assessments into our investment decisions

Assessing the impact of companies and countries in which we have invested on the environment and living conditions for communities

Assessing environmental and social impacts on our assets on an ongoing basis

The following are the five cornerstones of our sustainability strategy:

A look back at 2020 shows us how both the expected and unexpected can drive change in our society. As diligently as we followed and prepared for demographic and social trends and calls for action on environmental issues in line with our world view, the Covid-19 crisis equally taught us lessons about the aspects of society we need to pull together to better organise and protect. We therefore decided to stand even more firmly shoulder to shoulder with like-minded people, became a member of three important organisations and, as part of our new sustainability strate- gy, announced the principles and standards according to which we will contribute to improving the environment and society. We also incorporated the principles of the ­ UN Global Compact (UNGC) into our Code of Conduct. The Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the Principles for Responsible Investment will be addressed in our new UNIQA 3.0 strategy programme and worked into the subsequent packages of measures. In addition, we will provide information on the progress we have made in all of these areas by reporting transparently and participating in sustainability ratings. [GRI 102-16]

2. Incorporating ESG factors into our product policy and creating additional value accordingly

As a seller of insurance policies and financial products, we share responsibility for personal living standards and the value-creation processes of our business. Risk prevention and mitigation are the core areas in which environmental and social impacts must increasingly be incorporated into the advising approach. Our product range must also be adapted accordingly.

We will provide other environmental investment opportunities in addition to the existing portfolio, especially more sustainable products (unit-linked insurance products) and even purely "green" products. Another goal is to gradually expand our range of health and property insurance products that meet environmental and social criteria to broadly promote sustainable lifestyles and sustainable corporate governance.

In doing so, we rely on supplementary product modules (e.g. e-mobility,low-emissions household/business man- agement) and improving the quality of advising on resource efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

We consistently strive to implement our Statement of

­Decarbonisation and will report regularly on our website on the progress we have made.

3. Managing our business in an exemplary manner in view of our environmental and social goals

We are committed to continually reducing our carbon footprint, which we are documenting more precisely and aligning more systematically with reduction targets developed in conformity with the targets stipulated by the Paris Agreement. This process involves applying international certifications and standards, both in our relationships with suppliers as well as in managing our own business.

Likewise we are continually greening our vehicle fleet and our travel policy.

We are pursuing specific carbon reduction targets in our largest core market of Austria in the following five areas during the period from 2021 to 2025: