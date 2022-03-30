Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIQ   TH0933010009

UNIQUE ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UNIQ)
  Report
News 
Summary

Unique Engineering and Construction Public : Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant about the acquisition and disposition of assets and related

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Date/Time
30 Mar 2022 19:38:38
Headline
Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant about the acquisition and disposition of assets and related
Symbol
UNIQ
Source
UNIQ
Full Detailed News 
                IFA's opinion

UN/SET/HO/A65/033001

                        March 30, 2022

Subject:    Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant 
about the
                     acquisition and disposition of assets and related.

Attention:     Director and Manager
                     The Stock Exchange of Thailand

        Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited ("UNIQ") had 
resolved to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via Electronic
Meeting (E-AGM) on April 9, 2022, at 10.00 am.

        The Company has published IFA Opinion Report about the acquisition and 
disposition of assets with connected transaction for shareholder's consideration
 on the Company's website www.unique.co.th since March 30, 2022 onward.
                     Please be informed accordingly.
                
                                                               Yours Sincerely

                                                       (Mr. Toemphong Mohsuwan)
                                                             Senior Vice 
President
                                                      Group of  Account and 
Finance
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Unique Engineering and Construction pcl published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
