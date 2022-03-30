Unique Engineering and Construction Public : Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant about the acquisition and disposition of assets and related

IFA's opinion UN/SET/HO/A65/033001 March 30, 2022 Subject: Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant about the acquisition and disposition of assets and related. Attention: Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited ("UNIQ") had resolved to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via Electronic Meeting (E-AGM) on April 9, 2022, at 10.00 am. The Company has published IFA Opinion Report about the acquisition and disposition of assets with connected transaction for shareholder's consideration on the Company's website www.unique.co.th since March 30, 2022 onward. Please be informed accordingly. Yours Sincerely (Mr. Toemphong Mohsuwan) Senior Vice President Group of Account and Finance ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.