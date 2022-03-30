Unique Engineering and Construction Public : Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant about the acquisition and disposition of assets and related
IFA's opinion
UN/SET/HO/A65/033001
March 30, 2022
Subject: Disclose the commentary report of the independent financial consultant
about the
acquisition and disposition of assets and related.
Attention: Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited ("UNIQ") had
resolved to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via Electronic
Meeting (E-AGM) on April 9, 2022, at 10.00 am.
The Company has published IFA Opinion Report about the acquisition and
disposition of assets with connected transaction for shareholder's consideration
on the Company's website www.unique.co.th since March 30, 2022 onward.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely
(Mr. Toemphong Mohsuwan)
Senior Vice
President
Group of Account and
Finance
