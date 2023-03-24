Unique Fabricating : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 23, 2023





UNIQUE FABRICATING, INC.

Delaware 001-37480 46-1846791

800 Standard Parkway Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (248) 853-2333

Common stock, par value $.001 per share UFAB NYSE American





Item 2.04. Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

The Company received notice, dated March 23, 2023 (the "Notice"), from Citizens Bank, N.A, as Agent ("Agent") under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of November 8, 2018, as amended, among Unique Fabricating NA, Inc. and Unique - Intasco Canada, Inc. (the "Borrowers"), their subsidiaries (the "Guarantors"), the Agent and the financial institutions signatory thereto (the "Lenders") that the Borrowers and Guarantors are in default under the Credit Agreement and other loan documents as a result of the failure to repay the indebtedness under the Credit Agreement by the repayment date, February 17, 2023. The notice stated that as of its date, the Agent and the Lenders will no longer allow automatic advances under the revolving line of credit. From and after March 23, 2023 any further advances under the revolving line of credit will be at the discretion of the Lenders and subject to such additional terms and conditions as may be required by the Lenders for any such advances. The notice further stated that as a result of the default, the Agent and Lenders are entitled to, and reserve their rights to, pursue their rights and remedies available to them under the terms of the loan documents, at law or in equity to protect their interests, as determined by the Agent and the Lenders in their sole discretion. As of March 23, 2023, there was $44.1 million principal outstanding under the Credit Agreement, including under the revolving line of credit, term loans and capital expenditure loans.

The summary of the Notice does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Notice filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits . The following exhibits are filed herewith:

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Notice dated March 23, 2023 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded with the Inline XBRL document).









SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UNIQUE FABRICATING, INC. Date: March 24, 2023 By: /s/ Brian P. Loftus Brian P. Loftus Chief Financial Officer









