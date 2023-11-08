Item 1.03. Bankruptcy or Receivership

On November 8, 2023, the Company filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 7 ("Chapter 7") of Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ("Bankruptcy Court") thereby commencing a Chapter 7 case for the Company.

It is unlikely that holders of the Company's common stock will receive any payment or other distribution on account of those shares following the bankruptcy proceedings.

Safe Harbor Statement

