UNIQUE FABRICATING, INC.

Unique Fabricating : Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to March 24

03/16/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical and consumer markets, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth-quarter earnings and conference call from March 17, 2022 to March 24, 2022.

The change is due to the Company needing additional time to complete the final stages of its year-end audit and based on an updated timeline provided by its auditors.

Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will now host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on March 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 888-506-0062 (toll free) or 973-528-0011 and if requested, reference conference ID 241465. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://ir.uniquefab.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on March 24, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 44873.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer/off-road markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com/.

Investor Contact:
FNK IR
Rob Fink
646-809-0408
rob@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693422/Unique-Fabricating-Reschedules-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-to-March-24

Unique Fabricating Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
