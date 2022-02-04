Log in
EAHAD 2022 - Final Analysis from the Pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial: Stable Steady-State Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec in Adults with Sever or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINAL ANALYSIS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HOPE-B GENE THERAPY TRIAL: STABLE STEADY-STATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE OR MODERATELY SEVERE HAEMOPHILIA B

Wolfgang Miesbach

University Hospital Frankfurt,

Frankfurt, Germany

EAHAD 2 0 2 2

FINAL ANALYSIS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HOPE-B GENE THERAPY

TRIAL: STABLE STEADY-STATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF

ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE OR

MODERATELY SEVERE HAEMOPHILIA B

Wolfgang Miesbach1, Frank W.G. Leebeek2, Michael Recht3, Nigel S. Key4, Susan Lattimore3, Giancarlo Castaman5, Michiel Coppens6, David Cooper7, Sergio Slawka7, Stephanie Verweij7, Robert Gut7, Ricardo Dolmetsch7, Yanyan Li8, Paul E. Monahan8, Steven W. Pipe9, HOPE-B Investigators

1University Hospital Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany; 2Erasmus MC, University Medical Center Rotterdam,

Netherlands; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, United States; 4University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, United States; 5Center for Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation, Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy; 6Amsterdam University Medical Centers, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands; 7uniQure BV, Amsterdam, Netherlands/uniQure Inc. Lexington, MA, United States; 8CSL Behring, King of Prussia, PA, United States; 9University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, United States

EAHAD 2 0 2 2

DISCLOSURE FOR WOLFGANG MIESBACH

Shareholder

Grant/Research Support

Consultant

Employee

Paid Instructor

Speaker Bureau

Other

No relevant conflicts of interest to declare

Bayer, Chugai, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Pfizer,

Takeda/Shire, UniQure

Bayer, Biomarin, Biotest, CSL Behring, Chugai, Freeline, LFB, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Sobi, Takeda/Shire, UniQure

No relevant conflicts of interest to declare

No relevant conflicts of interest to declare

No relevant conflicts of interest to declare

No relevant conflicts of interest to declare

EAHAD 2 0 2 2

AIM OF GENE THERAPY AND ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC

Aim of etranacogene dezaparvovec: Provide long-term circulating FIX activity after a single injection; ameliorate the

severe bleeding phenotype; eliminate the need for continuous prophylaxis

AMT-060

Etranacogene dezaparvovec

(AAV5-hFIX)

(AAV5-Padua hFIX)

AGG to CTG in gene resulting in R338L in protein1

LP-1

Human, codon optimised,

(Liver-specific

highly-active,naturally-occurring

promoter)

Padua variant

  • Etranacogene dezaparvovec evolved from AMT-060
  • AMT-060demonstrated efficacy and safety over 5 years in a Phase 1/2 trial2
  • Phase 2b study of etranacogene dezaparvovec shows mean FIX activity of 50% after 2.5 years, with no new TRAEs3
  • HOPE-Bwas a Phase 3 gene therapy trial that did not exclude participants with pre-existing NAbs to AAV5

AAV; adeno-associated virus; FIX, factor IX; hFIX, human factor IX; NAb, neutralising antibody; TRAE, treatment-related adverse events.

1. Von Drygalski A et al. Blood Adv 2019; 3:3241-3247; 2. Miesbach W, et al. Blood 2018; 131:1022-1031; 3. Gomez E, et al. ISTH 2021; Poster #LPB0020.

EAHAD 2 0 2 2

HOPE-B STUDY DESIGN

≥6-month

Etranacogene

Post-treatment

Screening

lead-in period

dezaparvovec

follow-up*

administration

SOC continuous

2x1013 gc/kg

Weekly

Monthly visits

Twice-yearly visits

FIX prophylaxis

dose

visits

No prophylactic

immunosuppressionPrimary efficacy endpoint (Months 7-18)

0

1

12

26

1

1.5

5

Weeks

Years

Primary endpoint: ABR (all bleeds) comparison between etranacogene dezaparvovec and prophylaxis

for non-inferiority between the lead-in phase and the 52 weeks following stable FIX expression

  • At least quarterly contact (±2 weeks) between site staff and subjects to monitor occurrence of adverse events. Last subject visit planned Q1 2025. ABR, annualised breeding rate; FIX, factor IX; SOC, standard of care.
    Data on file: UniQure, Clinical Trial Protocol, CT-AMT-061-02, 2021, Version 7.0. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03569891. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03569891.
    Accessed August 2021. UniQure. Research and Development Day presentation. June 22, 2021. Available at: http://uniqure.com/R&D%20Day%202021%20Final%20PPT.pdf. Accessed September 2021.

EAHAD 2 0 2 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

