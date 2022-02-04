EAHAD 2022 - Final Analysis from the Pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial: Stable Steady-State Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec in Adults with Sever or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B
02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
FINAL ANALYSIS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HOPE-B GENE THERAPY TRIAL: STABLE STEADY-STATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE OR MODERATELY SEVERE HAEMOPHILIA B
Wolfgang Miesbach
University Hospital Frankfurt,
Frankfurt, Germany
EAHAD 2 0 2 2
FINAL ANALYSIS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HOPE-B GENE THERAPY
TRIAL: STABLE STEADY-STATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF
ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE OR
MODERATELY SEVERE HAEMOPHILIA B
Wolfgang Miesbach1, Frank W.G. Leebeek2, Michael Recht3, Nigel S. Key4, Susan Lattimore3, Giancarlo Castaman5, Michiel Coppens6, David Cooper7, Sergio Slawka7, Stephanie Verweij7, Robert Gut7, Ricardo Dolmetsch7, Yanyan Li8, Paul E. Monahan8, Steven W. Pipe9, HOPE-B Investigators
1University Hospital Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany; 2Erasmus MC, University Medical Center Rotterdam,
Netherlands; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, United States; 4University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, United States; 5Center for Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation, Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy; 6Amsterdam University Medical Centers, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands; 7uniQure BV, Amsterdam, Netherlands/uniQure Inc. Lexington, MA, United States; 8CSL Behring, King of Prussia, PA, United States; 9University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, United States
Primary endpoint: ABR (all bleeds) comparison between etranacogene dezaparvovec and prophylaxis
for non-inferiority between the lead-in phase and the 52 weeks following stable FIX expression
At least quarterly contact (±2 weeks) between site staff and subjects to monitor occurrence of adverse events. Last subject visit planned Q1 2025. ABR, annualised breeding rate; FIX, factor IX; SOC, standard of care.
Data on file: UniQure, Clinical Trial Protocol, CT-AMT-061-02, 2021, Version 7.0. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03569891. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03569891.
Accessed August 2021. UniQure. Research and Development Day presentation. June 22, 2021. Available at: http://uniqure.com/R&D%20Day%202021%20Final%20PPT.pdf. Accessed September 2021.
EAHAD 2 0 2 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.