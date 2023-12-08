Official UNIQURE N.V. press release

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to newly hired employees.

The company granted equity awards to 28 employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. In the aggregate, those employees received 142,300 restricted share units and options to purchase 52,500 ordinary shares of the company. Each option has an exercise price of $7.30 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters thereafter. The restricted share units vest in three approximately equal annual installments beginning on December 7, 2024.

The aforementioned equity awards were approved by the company’s board of directors on December 7, 2023 and were issued to newly hired employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the company in accordance with and under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

