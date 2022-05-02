uniQure N : 2021 Dutch Statutory IFRS Financials

Annual Report 2021

uniQure N.V.

Amsterdam, April 29, 2022

Table of Contents

Page

AReport of the Board of Directors 2 1Introduction2 2 Financial results 42 3 Risk factors 53 4 Governance and compliance 56 5 Statement of the Board of Directors 71

B Consolidated Financial Statements of uniQure N.V. for the year ended December 31, 2021 72

C Company-only Financial Statements of uniQure N.V. for the year ended December 31, 2021 121

D Other Information 130

A Report of the Board of Directors 1 Introduction

a) Forward-looking statements This Annual Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements (this "Annual Report") contain "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations of future events and many of these statements can be identified using terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "projects," "continues," "estimates," "potential," "opportunity" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, our collaboration and license agreements, our beliefs about our competitive advantage and the capabilities of our manufacturing facility, our cash runway, the advancement of our clinical trials, our intellectual property portfolio, and the impact of regulatory actions on our regulatory submission timelines, may be found in Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 and other sections of this Annual Report. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied. The most significant factors known to us that could materially adversely affect our business, operations, industry, financial position or future financial performance include those described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, or in the documents where such forward-looking statements appear. You should carefully consider that information before you make an investment decision. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. Our actual results or experience could differ significantly from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report as well as others that we may consider immaterial or do not anticipate at this time. These cautionary statements should be considered in connection with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may make in the future. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements after completion of this Annual Report to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. In addition, with respect to all of our forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

b)History and development of uniQure

We were incorporated on January 9, 2012 as a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) under the laws of the Netherlands. We are a leader in the field of gene therapy and seek to deliver to patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases single treatments with potentially curative results. Our business was founded in 1998 and was initially operated through our predecessor company, Amsterdam

Molecular Therapeutics (AMT) Holding N.V ("AMT"). In 2012, AMT undertook a corporate reorganization, pursuant to which uniQure B.V. acquired the entire business and assets of AMT and completed a share-for-share exchange with the shareholders of AMT. Effective February 10, 2014, in connection with our initial public offering, we converted into a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) and changed our legal name from uniQure B.V. to uniQure N.V.

We are registered in the trade register of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands under number 54385229. Our headquarters are in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and our registered office is located at Paasheuvelweg 25, Amsterdam 1105 BP, the Netherlands and our telephone number is +31 20 240 6000. Our website address iswww.uniqure.com. Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the symbol "QURE".

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this report to "uniQure," "Company," "we," "us" and "our" and similar designations refer to uniQure N.V. and our subsidiaries.

c)Business overview

We are a leader in the field of gene therapy and seek to deliver to patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases single treatments with potentially curative results. We are advancing a focused pipeline of innovative gene therapies, including product candidates for the treatment of Huntington's disease and hemophilia B, which effective May 6, 2021, was licensed to CSL Behring pursuant to the CSL Behring Agreement (as defined below). We believe our validated technology platform and manufacturing capabilities provide us distinct competitive advantages, including the potential to reduce development risk, cost, and time to market. We produce our Adeno-associated virus ("AAV") -based gene therapies in our own facilities with a proprietary, commercial-scale, current good manufacturing practices ("cGMP")-compliant, manufacturing process. We believe our Lexington, Massachusetts-based facility is one of the world's most versatile gene therapy manufacturing facilities.

Key events

Acquisition of Corlieve Therapeutics

On June 21, 2021, we entered into a share and purchase agreement ("SPA") to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Corlieve Therapeutics SAS ("Corlieve"), a privately held French gene therapy company (together, the "Corlieve Transaction"). Upon the closing of the Corlieve Transaction on July 30, 2021 ("Acquisition Date"), we acquired 97.7% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Corlieve in return for EUR 44.9 million ($53.3 million as of the Acquisition Date). As contractually required in the SPA, we acquired the remaining outstanding ordinary shares on February 9, 2022 following the expiration of a minimum holding period ("Mandatorily Redeemable Shares"). We recorded a liability related to these Mandatorily Redeemable Shares for an amount of EUR 0.7 million ($0.9 million) as of the Acquisition Date. We financed the Corlieve Transaction from cash on hand.

Following its formation in November 2019, Corlieve obtained exclusive licenses to certain patents from two French research institutions that continue to collaborate with Corlieve and us. Corlieve also obtained an exclusive license from Regenxbio Inc. ("Regenxbio") for the use of AAV9 to deliver any sequence that affects the expression of the Glutamate inotropic receptor kainate type subunit 2 ("GRIK 2") gene sequence in humans. Corlieve and Regenxbio simultaneously entered into a collaboration plan related to agreed joint preclinical research and development activities. At the Acquisition Date, Corlieve and its Swiss subsidiary, Corlieve Therapeutics AG, employed seven employees.

Corlieve's gene therapy program, ("AMT-260"), employs micro ribonucleic acid ("miRNA") silencing technology to target suppression of aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with temporal lobe epilepsy ("TLE"). TLE affects approximately 1.3 million people in the U.S. and Europe alone, of which approximately 0.8 million patients are unable to adequately control acute seizures with currently approved anti-epileptic therapies. Patients with refractory TLE experience increased morbidity, excess mortality, and poor quality of life.

In addition to the payments to acquire 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares, Corlieve's former and remaining shareholders are eligible to receive up to EUR 35.8 million (or $40.6 million as of December 31, 2021) upon the achievement of development milestones through Phase I/II and EUR 143.1 million (or $162.3 million as of December 31, 2021) upon the achievement of milestones associated with Phase III development and obtaining approval to commercialize AMT-260 in the United States of America and the European Union. We may elect to pay up to 25% of such milestone payments through the issuance of our ordinary shares. We recorded a EUR 20.2 million ($24.0 million) liability related to these contingent consideration payments as of the Acquisition Date.

Total consideration of EUR 65.8 million ($78.1 million), which consisted of the cash paid upon the Acquisition Date, the payment for the Mandatorily Redeemable Shares and the contingent consideration payments, was allocated to identifiable intangible assets related to the in-process research and development of AMT-260 ("IPR&D Intangible Asset"). The IPR&D Intangible Asset's fair value was determined at EUR 53.6 million ($63.6 million) as of the Acquisition Date. We also recognized a EUR 13.4 million ($15.9 million) deferred tax liability in relation to this IPR&D Intangible Asset. The total consideration in excess of the net assets acquired was EUR 23.9 million ($28.4 million) and was allocated to goodwill.

CSL Behring commercialization and license agreement

On June 24, 2020, (the "Signing Date"), uniQure biopharma B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of uniQure

N.V., entered into a commercialization and license agreement (as amended, the "CSL Behring Agreement") with CSL

Behring LLC ("CSL Behring") pursuant to which CSL Behring received exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec, our investigational gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B (the "Product").

The transaction became fully effective on May 6, 2021, one day after the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") expired on May 5, 2021 (the "Closing").

CSL Behring is responsible for the development and commercialization of the Product. We agreed to complete the validation of the current manufacturing process as well as to the development and validation of a next generation manufacturing process. We will be entitled to receive a development milestone payment if we complete these activities in accordance with an agreed development plan and timeline. CSL Behring is responsible for global regulatory submissions and commercialization requirements for the Product. Certain clinical development and regulatory activities performed by us are reimbursed by CSL Behring.

On the Signing Date, we and CSL Behring also entered into a development and commercial supply agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, we will supply the Product to CSL Behring at an agreed-upon price commensurate with the stand-alone selling price ("SSP"). We will be responsible to supply the Product until such time that these capabilities may be transferred to CSL Behring or its designated contract manufacturing organization.

Other than under the CSL Behring Agreement, neither we nor CSL Behring may perform any clinical trials, with the exception of trials required to extend the label or gain marketing authorization outside the United States or the European Union, for any gene therapy product, gene-editing product, or any other product comprising an AAV vector to conduct nucleotide transfer (including deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA") and ribonucleic acid ("RNA")) for the treatment, prevention, or cure of hemophilia B for a period commencing on June 24, 2020 and continuing for a period of four years following the first commercial sale of the Product in the United States, and neither we nor CSL Behring may commercialize such a product for a period commencing as of June 24, 2020 and continuing for a period of seven years following the first commercial sale of the Product in the United States. This exclusivity commitment would not bind an acquirer of us that owns or controls such a product so long as certain precautions are followed to ensure that CSL Behring's confidential information and our proprietary technology related to the Product are not used or accessed by personnel of such acquirer who are developing or commercializing such competing product.

Unless earlier terminated as described below, the CSL Behring Agreement will continue on a country-by-country basis until expiration of the royalty term in a country. The royalty term expires in a country on the later of (a) 15 years after the first commercial sale of the Product in such country, (b) expiration of regulatory exclusivity for the

Product in such country and (c) expiration of all valid claims of specific licensed patents covering the Product in such country. Either we or CSL Behring may terminate the CSL Behring Agreement for the other party's material breach if such breach is not cured within a specified cure period. In addition, if CSL Behring fails to commercialize the Product in any of a group of major countries for an extended period of time following the first regulatory approval of the Product in any of such group of countries (other than due to certain specified reasons) and such failure has not been cured within a specified cure period, then we may terminate the CSL Behring Agreement. CSL Behring may also terminate the CSL Behring Agreement for convenience.

The effectiveness of the transactions contemplated by the CSL Behring Agreement was contingent on completion of review under antitrust laws in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and certain provisions of the CSL Behring Agreement did not become effective until after we had received all such regulatory approvals and after the waiting period under the HSR Act expired on May 5, 2021.

Following the Closing, we recorded $462.4 million, including a $450.0 million upfront cash payment, as license revenue. Upon the Closing, we contractually owed to our licensors $15.5 million of the upfront payment received from CSL Behring.

We are eligible to receive more than $0.3 billion in regulatory, development, and first commercial sale milestones, $1.3 billion in additional commercial milestones, and tiered double-digit royalties of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration. As of December 31, 2021, the Company recorded accounts receivable of $2.9 million from CSL Behring related to clinical development services as well as a contract asset of $55.0 million associated with milestone payments due upon CSL Behring's global regulatory submissions for etranacogene dezaparvovec, which were deemed to be probable. In March 2022, CSL Behring submitted the global regulatory submissions, and as of March 31, 2022, the Company collected $20.0 million of the total $55.0 million owed. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had accounts receivable of $38.3 million from CSL Behring, $35.0 million of which were related to the uncollected milestone payment associated with the global regulatory submissions. The remaining $35.0 million was received in April 2022.

Hemophilia B program - Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061)

Etranacogene dezaparvovec is our lead gene therapy candidate and includes an AAV serotype 5 ("AAV-5")

vector incorporating the functional human Factor IX ("FIX") Padua variant. We are currently conducting, on behalf of CSL Behring, a pivotal Phase III study in 54 patients with severe and moderately-severe hemophilia B ("HOPE-B

Study").

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has agreed that etranacogene dezaparvovec will fall under the existing Breakthrough Therapy Designation and IND for AMT-060 (our first-generation hemophilia B gene therapy), and the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has also agreed that etranacogene dezaparvovec will fall under the priority medicines ("PRIME") designation.

On December 9, 2021, we announced the achievement of the pre-specified primary endpoint of non-inferiority in annualized bleeding rate ("ABR") 18-months following administration compared to baseline Factor IX prophylactic therapy ("FIX") in the HOPE-B Study. ABR for all bleeds after stable FIX expression, assessed at 18 months, was 1.51 compared with the ABR of 4.19 for the lead-in period of at least six months, achieving the primary non-inferiority endpoint and a secondary superiority endpoint (p=0.0002) in the HOPE-B Study. ABR for investigator-adjudicated FIX-treated bleeds was 0.83 compared with lead-in ABR of 3.65 (p<0.0001). All participants continued to demonstrate durable, sustained increases in FIX activity at 18-months post-infusion with a mean FIX activity of 36.9 percent of normal, as measured by a one-stage activated partial thromboplastin time-based ("aPTT-based") clotting assay, compared to a mean FIX activity of 39.0 percent of normal at 26-weeks of follow-up. Etranacogene dezaparvovec was generally well-tolerated with over 80% of adverse events considered mild.

Huntington's disease program (AMT-130)

AMT-130 is our novel gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease. AMT-130 utilizes our proprietary, gene-silencing miQURE platform and incorporates an AAV vector carrying a miRNA specifically designed to silence the huntingtin gene and the potentially highly toxic exon 1 protein fragment. We are currently conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial for AMT-130 in the U.S. and a Phase Ib/II study in the EU. Together, these studies are intended to establish safety, proof of concept, and the optimal dose of AMT-130 to take forward into Phase III development or into a confirmatory study should an accelerated registration pathway be feasible. AMT-130 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA and Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the EMA.

In June 2020, we announced the initiation of patient dosing in the U.S. Phase I/II study of AMT-130. The trial is a randomized, controlled, double-blinded, dose-escalation study of AMT-130. The study includes two dose cohorts of 26 patients randomized to either treatment with AMT-130 or to an imitation surgical procedure. The first dose cohort includes 10 patients, of which 6 patients receive treatment with AMT-130 and 4 patients receive imitation surgery. The second dose cohort includes 16 patients, of which 10 patients receive treatment with AMT-130 and 6 patients receive imitation surgery. A third cohort, which will include up to 18 additional randomized patients receiving the higher dose, will explore the use of alternative stereotactic navigation systems to simplify placement of catheters for infusions of AMT-130.