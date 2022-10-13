uniQure N : Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders

towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders

Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting

BACKGROUND Given the vast aetiological array of genetic disorders that could be addressed with AAV- based gene therapy, sustained innovation of its two main constituents - the capsid and the expression cassette - is of utmost importance.

Regulating the expression profile of genes involved in the pathogenesis of various genetic diseases is possible by targeting the toxic transcripts of defective genes using our miRNA- based miQURE ® technology.

technology. However, toxicity limits the AAV dose that can be administered to patients and ultimately the therapeutic efficacy. OBJECTIVES By concatenating several miQURE ® molecules in a single expression cassette, we aim to improve our gene silencing strategy while preserving patient safety.

molecules in a single expression cassette, we aim to improve our gene silencing strategy while preserving patient safety. This new linQURE TM approach allows for the augmented targeting of a unique transcript and paves the way for a multi-targeting strategy ( Fig. 1 ). Figure 1. Adaptation of the miQURE® expression cassette to incorporate a linQURETM transgene. miQURE® cassette expresses one mature miRNA at a time. Mature miRNA binds the target transcript leading to target degradation. linQURETM cassette expresses two mature miRNAs at a time either targeting the same transcript for augmented single transcript degradation or targeting two distinct transcripts for double transcript degradation. METHODS Evolution of the miQURE® technology towards novel miRNA scaffolds miQURE ® technology expresses a single miRNA from the first expressing hairpin ( Fig. 2A ).

technology expresses a single miRNA from the first expressing hairpin ( ). linQURE TM V1 is the direct evolution of the miQURE ® platform and expresses two miRNAs towards two distinct targets ( Fig. 2B ).

V1 is the direct evolution of the miQURE platform and expresses two miRNAs towards two distinct targets ( ). linQURE TM V1 adapted to express two distinct miRNAs towards a unique target ( Fig. 2C ).

V1 adapted to express two distinct miRNAs towards a unique target ( ). linQURE TM V2 expresses two miRNAs from the first and second hairpins towards two distinct targets ( Fig. 2D ). A B C D Figure 2. Schematic of the miQURE® scaffolds (A) and the novel linQURE™ scaffolds tested as Version 1 (linQURE™ V1) (B) and (C) and Version 2 (linQURE™ V2) (D).

In vitro testing of scaffold candidates HEK293T cells transfected with miQURE® or linQURE™ pDNA Efficacy readouts: Mature miRNA expression

Dual luciferase reporter lowering

Lowering of target mRNAs RESULTS Selection of most optimal linQURE™ V1 for double miRNA expression and targeting Desired miRNA sequences were integrated within the first and second expressing hairpins ( Fig. 2B ).

). Selection of the scaffold with optimal miRNA expression compared to miQURE ® constructs ( Fig. 3A, 3B ). AB Figure 3. miRNA expression from the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds. Quantification of linQURETM expressed miRNAs in % of total pool of endogenous miRNAs by small RNA sequencing amongst the designed scaffolds. Selection of linQURE TM design : at least as potent luciferase reporter lowering as related miQURE ® ( Fig. 4A, 4B ). AB Figure 4. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffold selected: luciferase reporter lowering for double targeting. Luciferase reporter assay on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of (A) miRNA reporter pDNA or (B) miRNA reporter pDNA. At least as potent target mRNA lowering as related miQURE ® ( Fig. 5A, 5B ). AB Figure 5. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds: endogenous mRNA lowering for double targeting. Endogenous lowering on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of miRNA target transcript or (B) miRNA target transcript. Testing optimal linQURETM V1 design for augmented single transcript targeting Desired miRNA sequences were integrated within the first and second expressing hairpins ( Fig. 2C ).

). More potent luciferase reporter lowering at low doses pDNA ( Fig. 6A) and more potent target mRNA lowering compared to miQURE ® alone ( Fig. 6B). AB Figure 6. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds as augmented single transcript targeting strategy. Luciferase reporter lowering (A) and endogenous mRNA lowering (B) on miQURE® /linQURE™ transfected cells.