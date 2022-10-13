uniQure N : Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders
linQURETM platform:
Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting
towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders
I Bočkaj, S Kieper, A Moreno Garcia, S Keskin, V Zancanella, Ş Acar Broekmans, A Vallès, YP Liu, M Wartel
uniQure biopharma B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands
BACKGROUND
Given the vast aetiological array of genetic disorders that could be addressed with AAV- based gene therapy, sustained innovation of its two main constituents - the capsid and the expression cassette - is of utmost importance.
Regulating the expression profile of genes involved in the pathogenesis of various genetic diseases is possible by targeting the toxic transcripts of defective genes using our miRNA- based miQURE® technology.
However, toxicity limits the AAV dose that can be administered to patients and ultimately the therapeutic efficacy.
OBJECTIVES
By concatenating several miQURE® molecules in a single expression cassette, we aim to improve our gene silencing strategy while preserving patient safety.
This new linQURETM approach allows for the augmented targeting of a unique transcript and paves the way for a multi-targeting strategy (Fig. 1).
Figure 1. Adaptation of the miQURE®expression cassette to incorporate a linQURETMtransgene. miQURE® cassette expresses one mature miRNA at a time. Mature miRNA binds the target transcript leading to target degradation. linQURETM cassette expresses two mature miRNAs at a time either targeting the same transcript for augmented single transcript degradation or targeting two distinct transcripts for double transcript degradation.
METHODS
Evolution of the miQURE® technology towards novel miRNA scaffolds
miQURE® technology expresses a single miRNA from the first expressing hairpin (Fig. 2A).
linQURETM V1 is the direct evolution of the miQURE® platform and expresses two miRNAs towards two distinct targets (Fig. 2B).
linQURETM V1 adapted to express two distinct miRNAs towards a unique target (Fig. 2C).
linQURETM V2 expresses two miRNAs from the first and second hairpins towards two distinct targets (Fig. 2D).
A
B
C
D
Figure 2. Schematic of the miQURE® scaffolds (A) and the novel linQURE™ scaffolds tested as Version 1 (linQURE™ V1) (B) and (C) and Version 2 (linQURE™ V2) (D).
In vitro testing of scaffold candidates
HEK293T cells transfected with miQURE® or linQURE™ pDNA
Efficacy readouts:
Mature miRNA expression
Dual luciferase reporter lowering
Lowering of target mRNAs
RESULTS
Selection of most optimal linQURE™ V1 for double miRNA expression and targeting
Desired miRNA sequences were integrated within the first and second expressing hairpins (Fig. 2B).
Selection of the scaffold with optimal miRNA expression compared to miQURE® constructs (Fig. 3A, 3B).
AB
Figure 3. miRNA expression from the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds. Quantification of linQURETM expressed miRNAs in % of total pool of endogenous miRNAs by small RNA sequencing amongst the designed scaffolds.
Selection of linQURETM design : at least as potent luciferase reporter lowering as related miQURE® (Fig. 4A, 4B).
AB
Figure 4. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffold selected: luciferase reporter lowering for double targeting. Luciferase reporter assay on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of (A) miRNA reporter pDNA or (B) miRNA reporter pDNA.
At least as potent target mRNA lowering as related miQURE® (Fig. 5A, 5B).
AB
Figure 5. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds: endogenous mRNA lowering for double targeting. Endogenous lowering on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of
Testing optimal linQURETM V1 design for augmented single transcript targeting
Desired miRNA sequences were integrated within the first and second expressing hairpins (Fig. 2C).
More potent luciferase reporter lowering at low doses pDNA (Fig. 6A) and more potent target mRNA lowering compared to miQURE® alone (Fig. 6B).
AB
Figure 6. Functionality of the linQURE™ V1 scaffolds as augmented single transcript targeting strategy. Luciferase reporter lowering (A) and endogenous mRNA lowering (B) on miQURE® /linQURE™ transfected cells.
Selection of most optimal linQURE™ V2 for double miRNA expression
Desired miRNA sequence was integrated within the first expressing hairpin on 5p or 3p strand (Fig. 2D and 7A).
Guide/passenger (G/P) strand ratio could be modulated (Fig. 7A, 7C) and miRNA expression from second hairpin was conserved (Fig. 7B).
A
B
C
Figure 7. miRNA expression from the linQURE™ V2 scaffolds. (A) Design of 5p and 3p expressing linQURETM V2 and optimization of guide/passenger strand expression ratio. (B) Quantification of linQURETM expressed miRNAs from second (B) and first (C) expressing hairpins by small RNA sequencing.
Luciferase reporter lowering at least as potent as related miQURE® constructs (Fig. 8A, 8B).
AB
Figure 8. Functionality of the linQURE™ V2 scaffolds: luciferase reporter lowering. Luciferase reporter assay on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of (A) miRNA reporter pDNA or (B) miRNA reporter pDNA.
Target mRNA lowering at least as potent as the related miQURE® candidate (Fig. 9A, 9B).
AB
Figure 9. Functionality of the linQURE™ V2 scaffolds: endogenous mRNA lowering. Endogenous lowering on miQURE®/linQURE™ transfected cells of (A) miRNA target transcript or (B) miRNA target transcript.
CONCLUSION
In vitrolinQURETMdata showed effective miRNA expression as well as potent knockdown of target reporter and endogenous transcript(s)
Best linQURETM V1 design was selected andconfirmed to work for single and double transcript targeting
linQURETMV2 can be modulated to express desired levels of guide or passenger strands
linQURETMV2scaffolds modulations are ongoing to further improve G/P ratios as well as miRNA expression
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Authors are grateful to Bianca Zardetto and to Pablo de Miguel Herraiz for contributing to scaffold efficacy validation and to Melvin Evers and Chenxia He for their assistance with intellectual discussions.
