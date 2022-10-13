uniQure N : Enhancing efficacy and specificity of AAV5 capsid via small, intermediate, and large peptide insertions
Enhancing efficacy and specificity of AAV5 capsid via small,
intermediate, and large peptide insertions
Bas Bosma*, Sebastian Kieper*, Tom van der Zon, Pablo de Miguel Herraiz, Morgane Wartel, Arifa Ewaz, Macha de Dreu, Giso Brasser, Lukas Schwarz, Nikoleta Efthymiopoulou, Mercedes Valls, Romain Galmes, Jolanda M.P. Liefhebber, Elena de Miguel, Tycho Hoogland, Paula Miranda and Anggakusuma
1uniQure biopharma B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands; *Equal contributed
INTRODUCTION
Rational capsid design is a potential method for enhancing the targeting profile of AAV. AAV5 capsids have several advantages relative to other AAV serotypes including its relative safety and reduced immunogenicity which allow administration even with pre-existing neutralizing antibodies. One limitation of AAV5 capsids are their limited tropism which restricts delivery of cargoes to the liver when administered IV or to the brain with intraparenchymal administration. Here, we present several effective approaches for enhancing transduction of target tissues and for re-directing AAV5's tropism towards cells that are usually not transduced. We demonstrate that AAV5 capsids tolerate the insertion of peptides of varying sizes into surface-exposed loops in a way that neither affects capsid assembly nor genome packaging. Engineered capsids remain infectious across different cells lines and display altered transduction profiles compared to the wild-type capsids. Remarkably, insertion of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) binding peptides (6-30 amino acids) into surface-exposed loops
Table 1: Capsid design approaches and productivity
AAV5 Generation
Approach
Production Platform
Productivity in
CLB (GC/ml)
WT AAV5
Natural serotype
HEK triple pDNA transfection
3.6x1011
AAV5 w/o VP1
no VP1
HEK triple pDNA transfection
4.5x1010
AAV5 NG1
Site directed Mutagenesis
HEK triple pDNA transfection
1.3x1011
(@VP3, 60 x 1 aa)
AAV5 NG2.1
Small Peptide Insertion
HEK triple pDNA transfection
2.1x1011
(@VP3, 60 x 8 aa)
AAV5 NG2.2
Small Peptide Insertion
HEK triple pDNA transfection
1.8x1011
(@VP3, 60 x 30 aa)
AAV5 NG3.1
Large Peptide Insertion
HEK quadruple pDNA transfection
1.6x1011
(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)
AAV5 NG3.2
Large Peptide Insertion
HEK triple pDNA transfection
1.5x1011
(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)
AAV5 NG3 BEVs
Large Peptide Insertion
Insect triple BEVs
2.8x1011
(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)
influenced binding of the AAV5 capsid to liver cells by exploiting the HDL particle as a carrier to improve liver biodistribution. Similarly, introducing larger peptides (~160 amino acids) with epitope binding properties (such as single-domain antibodies) into the capsid surface enabled targeting of cell types that express the target epitope. Taken together, these approaches allow for the creation of AAV5 capsids with custom targeting profiles that significantly extend the range of applications of AAV5 capsid in gene therapy
METHODS
Next-generation(NG) AAV5 capsids were generated by:
• Site-directed mutagenesis
• Small (8 aa) or intermediate (30 aa) peptide insertion
into VR-loops of VP3
• Large (160 aa) peptide insertion into VR-loops of VP1
only
• Production of research-grade AAV for proof-of-concept
testing via HEK293T triple, quadruple pDNA
transfection or BEVs
•In vivo testing by intrastriatum or intravenous injection
AAV5 NG1 - mutagenesis
AAV5 NG1 capsid was generated by site-directed mutagenesis. Upon bilateral intrastriatal injection, the spread of AAV5 NG1 - eGFP in the CNS was enhanced while the liver was de-targeted(~200-fold reduction compared to wild-type)(Figure 2).
A
WT AAV5
AAV5 NG1
B
SEAP activity in C57BL/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J mice plasma
IV injected
80000
(RLU)
PBS
60000
WT AAV5
activity
AAV5 NG2.1
40000
SEAP
20000
0
2 wks
4 wks
6 wks
p.i
day 1
Figure 3 - C SEAP reporter activity in the plasma of C57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/J mice intravenously injected with respective AAV.
AAV5 NG3 - large peptide insertions
AAV5 NG3.1 and 3.2 were generated by insertion of single domain antibodies into VP1. Intrastriatal injection demonstrated localized vector spread of AAV5 NG3.1 - eGFP and more global spread of AAV5 NG3.2 - eGFP which is in accordance with cognate surface antigen expression patterns (Figure 4).
A AAV5 w/o VP1
into
wild-type C57BL/6 mice or intravenous injection
into
C57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/J human ApoA1
transgenic mice followed by histological and molecular
analysis of target tissues
RESULTS
Capsid design approaches and AAV production
VP protein stoichiometry of AAV5 NG capsid proteins was compared by SDS-Page(Figure 1). NG AAV5 vector yields were determined in the crude cell lysates by Q-PCR(Table 1).
• Mutagenesis or Peptide insertions did not interfere
l.o.q
l.o.q
Figure 2 - A Histological analysis of the brain (chromogenic
AAV5 NG3.1
B
eGFP detection) and B molecular analysis of the liver (vector
NG3.1 surface antigen
and eGFP mRNA copies).
AAV5 NG2 - small peptide insertions
AAV5 NG2.1 was generated by insertion of small HDL
AAV5 NG3.2
binding peptides (8 aa) into VP3. Upon intravenous injection,
enhanced liver transduction and transgene activity of AAV5
NG3.2 surface antigen
NG2.1 - SEAP was observed (Figure 3).
with capsid assembly and genome packaging
Figure 1 - SDS PAGE of purified NG AAV5 produced in HEK293T or Sf+ insect cells (BEVs)
A
Liver vector DNA
B
Liver SEAP mRNA expression
C57BL/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J
RNA
C5B7L/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J
1×10 5
1×107
GC/µgDNA
copies/µgmRNA
1×10
1
1×103
1×10
4
1×106
1×10 3
1×105
1×10 2
l.o.q
1×104
1×10 0
SEAP
1×102
l.o.q
PBS
WT NG2.1
PBS
WT NG2.1
Figure 3 - A Vector genome copies and B transgene mRNA copies in the liver ofC57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/Jmice.
Figure 4 - A Chromogenic detection ofeGFPtransgene in intrastriatal injected C57BL/6 mice brain. B Cognate surface antigenexpression profile via ISH
CONCLUSION
Site-directed mutagenesis, small, intermediate and large peptide insertions allow for the generation of AAV5 capsids with custom targeting profiles. Taken
together, these approaches can significantly enhance the range of applications of the AAV5 serotype.
Presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Congress, Edinburgh, UK, October 11th - 14th 2022