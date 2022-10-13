Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

uniQure N : Enhancing efficacy and specificity of AAV5 capsid via small, intermediate, and large peptide insertions

10/13/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Enhancing efficacy and specificity of AAV5 capsid via small,

intermediate, and large peptide insertions

Bas Bosma*, Sebastian Kieper*, Tom van der Zon, Pablo de Miguel Herraiz, Morgane Wartel, Arifa Ewaz, Macha de Dreu, Giso Brasser, Lukas Schwarz, Nikoleta Efthymiopoulou, Mercedes Valls, Romain Galmes, Jolanda M.P. Liefhebber, Elena de Miguel, Tycho Hoogland, Paula Miranda and Anggakusuma

1uniQure biopharma B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands; *Equal contributed

INTRODUCTION

Rational capsid design is a potential method for enhancing the targeting profile of AAV. AAV5 capsids have several advantages relative to other AAV serotypes including its relative safety and reduced immunogenicity which allow administration even with pre-existing neutralizing antibodies. One limitation of AAV5 capsids are their limited tropism which restricts delivery of cargoes to the liver when administered IV or to the brain with intraparenchymal administration. Here, we present several effective approaches for enhancing transduction of target tissues and for re-directing AAV5's tropism towards cells that are usually not transduced. We demonstrate that AAV5 capsids tolerate the insertion of peptides of varying sizes into surface-exposed loops in a way that neither affects capsid assembly nor genome packaging. Engineered capsids remain infectious across different cells lines and display altered transduction profiles compared to the wild-type capsids. Remarkably, insertion of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) binding peptides (6-30 amino acids) into surface-exposed loops

Table 1: Capsid design approaches and productivity

AAV5 Generation

Approach

Production Platform

Productivity in

CLB (GC/ml)

WT AAV5

Natural serotype

HEK triple pDNA transfection

3.6x1011

AAV5 w/o VP1

no VP1

HEK triple pDNA transfection

4.5x1010

AAV5 NG1

Site directed Mutagenesis

HEK triple pDNA transfection

1.3x1011

(@VP3, 60 x 1 aa)

AAV5 NG2.1

Small Peptide Insertion

HEK triple pDNA transfection

2.1x1011

(@VP3, 60 x 8 aa)

AAV5 NG2.2

Small Peptide Insertion

HEK triple pDNA transfection

1.8x1011

(@VP3, 60 x 30 aa)

AAV5 NG3.1

Large Peptide Insertion

HEK quadruple pDNA transfection

1.6x1011

(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)

AAV5 NG3.2

Large Peptide Insertion

HEK triple pDNA transfection

1.5x1011

(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)

AAV5 NG3 BEVs

Large Peptide Insertion

Insect triple BEVs

2.8x1011

(@VP1, ~5 x 160 aa)

influenced binding of the AAV5 capsid to liver cells by exploiting the HDL particle as a carrier to improve liver biodistribution. Similarly, introducing larger peptides (~160 amino acids) with epitope binding properties (such as single-domain antibodies) into the capsid surface enabled targeting of cell types that express the target epitope. Taken together, these approaches allow for the creation of AAV5 capsids with custom targeting profiles that significantly extend the range of applications of AAV5 capsid in gene therapy

METHODS

Next-generation(NG) AAV5 capsids were generated by:

Site-directed mutagenesis

Small (8 aa) or intermediate (30 aa) peptide insertion

into VR-loops of VP3

Large (160 aa) peptide insertion into VR-loops of VP1

only

Production of research-grade AAV for proof-of-concept

testing via HEK293T triple, quadruple pDNA

transfection or BEVs

In vivo testing by intrastriatum or intravenous injection

AAV5 NG1 - mutagenesis

AAV5 NG1 capsid was generated by site-directed mutagenesis. Upon bilateral intrastriatal injection, the spread of AAV5 NG1 - eGFP in the CNS was enhanced while the liver was de-targeted(~200-fold reduction compared to wild-type)(Figure 2).

A

WT AAV5

AAV5 NG1

B

SEAP activity in C57BL/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J mice plasma

IV injected

80000

(RLU)

PBS

60000

WT AAV5

activity

AAV5 NG2.1

40000

SEAP

20000

0

2 wks

4 wks

6 wks

p.i

day 1

Figure 3 - C SEAP reporter activity in the plasma of C57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/J mice intravenously injected with respective AAV.

AAV5 NG3 - large peptide insertions

AAV5 NG3.1 and 3.2 were generated by insertion of single domain antibodies into VP1. Intrastriatal injection demonstrated localized vector spread of AAV5 NG3.1 - eGFP and more global spread of AAV5 NG3.2 - eGFP which is in accordance with cognate surface antigen expression patterns (Figure 4).

A AAV5 w/o VP1

into

wild-type C57BL/6 mice or intravenous injection

into

C57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/J human ApoA1

transgenic mice followed by histological and molecular

analysis of target tissues

RESULTS

Capsid design approaches and AAV production

VP protein stoichiometry of AAV5 NG capsid proteins was compared by SDS-Page(Figure 1). NG AAV5 vector yields were determined in the crude cell lysates by Q-PCR(Table 1).

Mutagenesis or Peptide insertions did not interfere

l.o.q

l.o.q

Figure 2 - A Histological analysis of the brain (chromogenic

AAV5 NG3.1

B

eGFP detection) and B molecular analysis of the liver (vector

NG3.1 surface antigen

and eGFP mRNA copies).

AAV5 NG2 - small peptide insertions

AAV5 NG2.1 was generated by insertion of small HDL

AAV5 NG3.2

binding peptides (8 aa) into VP3. Upon intravenous injection,

enhanced liver transduction and transgene activity of AAV5

NG3.2 surface antigen

NG2.1 - SEAP was observed (Figure 3).

with capsid assembly and genome packaging

Figure 1 - SDS PAGE of purified NG AAV5 produced in HEK293T or Sf+ insect cells (BEVs)

A

Liver vector DNA

B

Liver SEAP mRNA expression

C57BL/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J

RNA

C5B7L/6-Tg(APOA1)1Rub/J

1×10 5

1×107

GC/µgDNA

copies/µgmRNA

1×10

1

1×103

1×10

4

1×106

1×10 3

1×105

1×10 2

l.o.q

1×104

1×10 0

SEAP

1×102

l.o.q

PBS

WT NG2.1

PBS

WT NG2.1

Figure 3 - A Vector genome copies and B transgene mRNA copies in the liver of C57BL/6-Tg(ApoA1)1Rub/Jmice.

Figure 4 - A Chromogenic detection of eGFP transgene in intrastriatal injected C57BL/6 mice brain. B Cognate surface antigen expression profile via ISH

CONCLUSION

Site-directed mutagenesis, small, intermediate and large peptide insertions allow for the generation of AAV5 capsids with custom targeting profiles. Taken

together, these approaches can significantly enhance the range of applications of the AAV5 serotype.

Presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Congress, Edinburgh, UK, October 11th - 14th 2022

Disclaimer

uniQure NV published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
