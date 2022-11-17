Advanced search
    QURE   NL0010696654

UNIQURE N.V.

(QURE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
21.68 USD   -1.00%
uniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
GL
07:05aUniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
AQ
11/02UNIQURE N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
uniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

11/17/2022 | 07:06am EST
~ Event to be Webcast Live on uniQure’s Corporate Website at 8:30 a.m. EST ~

LEXINGTON, Ma. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will host a Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST.

The event will focus on the unmet medical need of patients with refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (rTLE) and the Company’s preclinical gene therapy candidate for rTLE, AMT-260, that is anticipated to enter clinical development in 2023. Ellen Bubrick, MD, associate chair of Neurology, Quality and Safety and director of the Epilepsy Surgery Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass. and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, will be the featured clinical expert. Also included in this virtual event will be presentations by uniQure’s Research and Development team on the development of AMT-260 and a presentation by Pierre Caloz, chief operating officer at uniQure, outlining advancements in uniQure’s AAV manufacturing platform.

The full program will be webcast live under the Investors section of uniQure’s website at www.uniQure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at uniQure’s website for 45 days following the event.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com  

uniQure Contacts:  
   
FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
   
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile: 339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com    c.russo@uniQure.com    t.malone@uniQure.com


Financials
Sales 2022 26,3 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2022 -179 M -186 M -186 M
Net cash 2022 363 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 976 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,3x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Kapusta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Klemt Chief Financial Officer
David D. Meek Chairman
Ricardo Dolmetsch President-Research & Development
Pierre Caloz Chief Operating Officer
