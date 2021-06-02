503 Backend fetch failed

UNIQURE N.V.

News 
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in June

06/02/2021 | 07:35am EDT
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, June 1 - 4, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

  • European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual 2021, June 7 - 13, 2021

    • uniQure will present two encore presentations respectively highlighting 26-week clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-B trial of the gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with severe to moderately severe hemophilia B.

      • An oral presentation entitled “26 Week Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua HFIX Variant; AMT-130) in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Treated in the Phase 3 HOPE-B Clinical Trial” will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

      • A poster presentation entitled “Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec” will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 8 - 11, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.

    • Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat the same day at 4:40 to 5:20 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

  • uniQure’s Virtual Research & Development Day, June 22, 2021

    • uniQure will host a virtual Research & Development Day on June 22, 2021 at 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET to highlight new investments in its expanding gene therapy pipeline focusing on CNS and rare, liver-directed disorders, as well as new advancements in platform technology and manufacturing. Additional details can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.  

  • Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference, June 21 - 23, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 23.

    • Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research and development, will participate in a panel entitled “Therapeutic Targets for Huntington’s Disease: We (Still) Down with HTT?”, from 9:20 to 10:10 a.m. ET.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
   
Maria E. CantorChiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com c.russo@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com 


Financials
Sales 2021 199 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2021 20,8 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net cash 2021 452 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 299 M 1 587 M 1 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 87,3%
Technical analysis trends UNIQURE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 55,39 €
Last Close Price 28,29 €
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew C. Kapusta CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Astley-Sparke Chairman
Ricardo Dolmetsch President-Research & Development
Pierre Caloz Chief Operating Officer
Paula Soteropoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIQURE N.V.-4.35%1 587
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.47%81 923
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.11%67 352
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.28%54 276
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.00%52 113
BIONTECH SE152.87%49 787
