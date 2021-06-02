uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in June

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, June 1 - 4, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual 2021, June 7 - 13, 2021



uniQure will present two encore presentations respectively highlighting 26-week clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-B trial of the gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with severe to moderately severe hemophilia B.



An oral presentation entitled “26 Week Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua HFIX Variant; AMT-130) in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Treated in the Phase 3 HOPE-B Clinical Trial” will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A poster presentation entitled “Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec” will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET





Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 8 - 11, 2021



Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat the same day at 4:40 to 5:20 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





uniQure’s Virtual Research & Development Day, June 22, 2021



uniQure will host a virtual Research & Development Day on June 22, 2021 at 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET to highlight new investments in its expanding gene therapy pipeline focusing on CNS and rare, liver-directed disorders, as well as new advancements in platform technology and manufacturing. Additional details can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference, June 21 - 23, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 23.



Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research and development, will participate in a panel entitled “Therapeutic Targets for Huntington’s Disease: We (Still) Down with HTT?”, from 9:20 to 10:10 a.m. ET.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

