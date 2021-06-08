Uniserve Announces 7,000,000 Unit Private Placement at $0.10 per Unit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) wishes to announce that it has agreed to a private placement of up to 7,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit to raise $700,000 for general working capital. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable 2 year share purchase warrant. One warrant will be exercisable for one additional common share at $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two. There will be no finder’s fees or commission paid pursuant to this placement and the same is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Uniserve further wishes to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to the extension in the expiration date of its Warrants granted pursuant to its 26,750,000 Unit private placement at $0.08 per Unit, which closed July 2, 2019, so that they now expire on January 2, 2022, from July 2, 2021. The remaining terms of these Warrants remain unchanged being exercisable on a 1 for 1 basis at $0.15 per share.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

