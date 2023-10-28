Unistar Multimedia Limited at the board meeting held on October 28, 2023, approved the removal of Mr. Ayush Thapa as Chief Financial Officer and as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effective from October 28, 2023 as board has noticed dormancy on part of him for not attending any of the Board Meetings/Annual General Meetings/Extra-Ordinary General Meetings since last one year and non-involvement in any decision-making process of the Company.