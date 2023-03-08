Advanced search
UNISYNC CORP.

(UNI)
2023-03-08
2.070 CAD   -0.96%
Unisync Announces Results of AGM

03/08/2023 | 05:56pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Bruce W. Aunger7,107,867100%2940%
Douglas F. Good6,059,95785.25%1,048,20414.75%
Darryl R. Eddy7,108,161100%00%
C. Michael O’Brian7,108,161100%00%
Joel R. McLean7,108,161100%00%
C. Scott Shepherd7,108,161100%00%
Tim Gu6,059,95785.25%1,048,20414.75%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 96,3 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
Net income 2022 -1,54 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 64,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Smith Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Francis Good Executive Chairman
Meen Sathish Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Aunger Independent Director
Charles Michael O'Brian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNISYNC CORP.-7.52%29
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.03%432 546
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.80%38 485
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-0.37%22 631
MONCLER S.P.A.23.64%17 463
VF CORPORATION-10.00%9 429