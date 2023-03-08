Unisync Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Bruce W. Aunger
7,107,867
100%
294
0%
Douglas F. Good
6,059,957
85.25%
1,048,204
14.75%
Darryl R. Eddy
7,108,161
100%
0
0%
C. Michael O’Brian
7,108,161
100%
0
0%
Joel R. McLean
7,108,161
100%
0
0%
C. Scott Shepherd
7,108,161
100%
0
0%
Tim Gu
6,059,957
85.25%
1,048,204
14.75%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Douglas F. Good Executive Chairman
Investor relations contact: Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725 Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com