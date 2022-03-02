Log in
    UNI   CA90922H2072

UNISYNC CORP.

(UNI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -  03/22 09:52:13 am
3 CAD    --.--%
10:30aUnisync to Launch Second Airline Uniform Program Certified to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX
MT
10:28aUNISYNC : Year ended September 30, 2021
PU
10:28aUNISYNC : Q3 ended June 30, 2021
PU
Unisync : Q2 ended March 31, 2021

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements of

Unisync Corp.

As at and for the three and six month period ended March 31, 2021

Unisync Corp.

March 31, 2021

Table of contents

Notice of no auditor review....................................................................................................................................

2

Condensed interim consolidated statements of income .......................................................................................

3

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) ....................................................

4

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position.........................................................................

5

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in equity .......................................................................

6

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................................................

7

Condensed interim notes to the consolidated financial statements .................................................................

8-25

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.

Page 2

Unisync Corp.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss)

For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

three months ended

six months ended

March 31

March 31

March 31

March 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

21,144,921

27,739,719

46,213,241

54,816,455

Direct expenses (Note 16)

16,605,817

20,833,391

34,564,091

41,547,767

General and administrative expenses (Note 16)

3,979,506

4,748,299

8,375,210

9,349,868

Depreciation and amortization (Notes 5,6,7)

1,018,145

904,012

1,961,809

1,729,916

(458,547)

1,254,017

1,312,131

2,188,904

Interest expense (Notes 9,10,11)

483,134

735,098

1,040,000

1,402,461

Share-based payment (Note 13)

109,912

-

263,606

79,232

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(1,051,593)

518,919

8,525

707,211

Income tax expense (recovery) (Note 15)

(268,812)

155,802

30,130

254,988

Net income (loss)

(782,781)

363,117

(21,605)

452,223

Attributable to

Unisync Corp. shareholders

(853,847)

309,441

(179,013)

376,931

Minority partner

71,066

53,676

157,407

75,292

(782,781)

363,117

(21,606)

452,223

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Unisync Corp. shareholders

Basic

(0.05)

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

Diluted

(0.05)

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

Weighted average number of shares

18,937,228

18,562,228

18,924,865

18,102,403

Diluted weighted number of shares outstanding

18,937,228

18,743,449

18,924,865

18,347,192

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 3

Unisync Corp.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

three months ended

six months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Net income (loss)

(782,781)

363,117

(21,606)

452,223

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income or loss

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

Currency translation adjustment

(6,156)

271,549

1,049

237,357

Comprehensive income (loss)

(788,937)

634,666

(20,557)

689,580

Attributable to

Unisync Corp. shareholders

(860,003)

580,990

(177,964)

614,288

Minority partner

71,066

53,676

157,407

75,292

(788,937)

634,666

(20,557)

689,580

The accompanying notes are an intergral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unisync Corp. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
