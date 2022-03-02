Unisync : Q2 ended March 31, 2021

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements of
Unisync Corp.
As at and for the three and six month period ended March 31, 2021
Unisync Corp.
March 31, 2021
Table of contents
Notice of no auditor review....................................................................................................................................
2
Condensed interim consolidated statements of income .......................................................................................
3
Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) ....................................................
4
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position.........................................................................
5
Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in equity .......................................................................
6
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................................................
7
Condensed interim notes to the consolidated financial statements .................................................................
8-25
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.
Page 2
Unisync Corp.
Condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss)
For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
three months ended
six months ended
March 31
March 31
March 31
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
21,144,921
27,739,719
46,213,241
54,816,455
Direct expenses (Note 16)
16,605,817
20,833,391
34,564,091
41,547,767
General and administrative expenses (Note 16)
3,979,506
4,748,299
8,375,210
9,349,868
Depreciation and amortization (Notes 5,6,7)
1,018,145
904,012
1,961,809
1,729,916
(458,547)
1,254,017
1,312,131
2,188,904
Interest expense (Notes 9,10,11)
483,134
735,098
1,040,000
1,402,461
Share-based payment (Note 13)
109,912
-
263,606
79,232
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(1,051,593)
518,919
8,525
707,211
Income tax expense (recovery) (Note 15)
(268,812)
155,802
30,130
254,988
Net income (loss)
(782,781)
363,117
(21,605)
452,223
Attributable to
Unisync Corp. shareholders
(853,847)
309,441
(179,013)
376,931
Minority partner
71,066
53,676
157,407
75,292
(782,781)
363,117
(21,606)
452,223
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Unisync Corp. shareholders
Basic
(0.05)
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
Diluted
(0.05)
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
Weighted average number of shares
18,937,228
18,562,228
18,924,865
18,102,403
Diluted weighted number of shares outstanding
18,937,228
18,743,449
18,924,865
18,347,192
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 3
Unisync Corp.
Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
three months ended
six months ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Net income (loss)
(782,781)
363,117
(21,606)
452,223
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income or loss
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
Currency translation adjustment
(6,156)
271,549
1,049
237,357
Comprehensive income (loss)
(788,937)
634,666
(20,557)
689,580
Attributable to
Unisync Corp. shareholders
(860,003)
580,990
(177,964)
614,288
Minority partner
71,066
53,676
157,407
75,292
(788,937)
634,666
(20,557)
689,580
The accompanying notes are an intergral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Page 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.