Unisync : Q2 ended March 31, 2021

As at and for the three and six month period ended March 31, 2021

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements of

Condensed interim notes to the consolidated financial statements .................................................................

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in equity .......................................................................

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position.........................................................................

Notice of no auditor review....................................................................................................................................

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Unisync Corp. shareholders

For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

Unisync Corp.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

three months ended six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) (782,781) 363,117 (21,606) 452,223 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income or loss Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes Currency translation adjustment (6,156) 271,549 1,049 237,357 Comprehensive income (loss) (788,937) 634,666 (20,557) 689,580 Attributable to Unisync Corp. shareholders (860,003) 580,990 (177,964) 614,288 Minority partner 71,066 53,676 157,407 75,292 (788,937) 634,666 (20,557) 689,580

The accompanying notes are an intergral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 4