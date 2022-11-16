Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unisys Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UIS   US9092143067

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36 2022-11-16 am EST
4.410 USD   -6.37%
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Unisys Corporation (UIS) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
11/10Unisys Named a Leader in Future of Work Report by Information Services Group (ISG)
PR
11/10North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Unisys Corporation (UIS)

11/16/2022 | 11:02am EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 10, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Unisys investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 8, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its third quarter 2022 financial results due to an internal investigation regarding “certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization.” The Company stated that it expects that the results of the investigation may determine that there are “one or more material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Unisys’s stock fell $4.33, or 48%, to close at $7.89 per share on November 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (2) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (3) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 10, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNISYS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 957 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Altabef Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Thomson President & Chief Operating Officer
Debra McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwayne L. Allen Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Solution Innovation
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION-77.10%319
ACCENTURE PLC-30.31%184 393
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.85%150 690
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.99%130 502
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.42%105 084
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%82 634