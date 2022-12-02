Advanced search
    UIS   US9092143067

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-12-02 pm EST
4.510 USD   +7.64%
01:01pUIS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Unisys Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
11/30Unisys and Faction to Offer Joint Solution for Data Protection, Cyber Recovery and Business Continuity in On-premises and Multi-cloud Environments
PR
11/30Unisys and Faction to Offer Joint Solution for Data Protection, Cyber Recovery and Business Continuity in On-Premises and Multi-Cloud Environments
CI
UIS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Unisys Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/02/2022 | 01:01pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Unisys Corporation ("Unisys" or the "Company") (NYSE: UIS).

Class Period: August 3, 2022November 7,2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (2) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (3) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uis-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-unisys-corporation-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301692237.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
