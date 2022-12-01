Advanced search
    UIS   US9092143067

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
4.300 USD   +6.70%
UIS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Unisys Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

12/01/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Unisys Corporation ("Unisys" or the "Company") (NYSE: UIS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Unisys investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34164&wire=4

UIS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Unisys during the relevant time frame, you have until January 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uis-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-unisys-corporation-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301690957.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
