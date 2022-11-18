Advanced search
    UIS   US9092143067

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
4.510 USD    0.00%
UIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Unisys Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/unisys-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=33830&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Unisys between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Unisys Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uis-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-unisys-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-10-2023-301682348.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
