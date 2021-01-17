Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unisys : ​​​Unisys Agrees to Transfer a Portion of its U.S. Pension Obligations to MassMutual, Marking Latest Step in Reducing Pension Exposure

01/17/2021 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agreement marks second action within last 30 days to reduce pension plan volatility and cost while securing retiree pension benefits with highly-rated insurance company

It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.

BLUE BELL, Pa., January 11, 2021 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) to purchase a group annuity contract for approximately $280 million through which it will transfer projected benefit obligations valued slightly less than this amount related to certain retirees under the company's U.S. pension plans to MassMutual.

As discussed in its third-quarter earnings call on October 27, Unisys anticipates that this action will result in a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax settlement charge of approximately $150 million. Since the purchase will be made by the pension trust, there will be no impact on the company's cash position.

The action follows the company's December 20 announcement of a lump-sum cash-out offer that resulted in payments of approximately $276 million to certain eligible former U.S. associates.

"Purchasing this annuity contract represents the latest step in our plan to reduce global pension liabilities by approximately $1 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2021," said Unisys Chief Financial Officer Mike Thomson. "We look forward to additional progress toward this goal of reducing volatility and costs in the coming months."

As part of the transfer, the insurance company will assume responsibility for pension benefits for approximately 11,600 retirees and beneficiaries with monthly benefits lower than certain thresholds. There will be no changes to the gross amount, timing, or form of the monthly pension payments.

About Unisys​

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission​.​​

###

RELEASE NO.: 0111/9809​

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​​​

Contacts:
Investor Contact: Courtney Holben, 215-986-3379
courtney.holben@unisys.com​​​​​​
Media Contact: John Clendening, 214-403-1981​
​ ​john.clendening@unisys​.com​​​​​​​

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 17:47:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNISYS CORPORATION
12:52pUNISYS : ​Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global..
PU
12:48pUNISYS : ​​​Unisys Agrees to Transfer a Portion of its U.S. Pe..
PU
01/15UNISYS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11UNISYS : Cuts US Pension Exposure Following Agreement to Transfer Obligations to..
MT
01/11UNISYS : Agrees to Transfer a Portion of its U.S. Pension Obligations to MassMut..
PR
2020UNISYS : Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader..
PR
2020UNISYS : Completes Lump-Sum, Cash-Out Offer for Pension Participants
MT
2020UNISYS : Completes Lump-Sum, Cash-out Offer for Eligible Former U.S. Associates,..
PR
2020UNISYS : Launches Latest Version of Stealth(identity)™ Featuring Enhanced ..
PR
2020UNISYS : Leading Advisory Firm NelsonHall Names Unisys as a Leader in Latest Clo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 006 M - -
Net income 2020 -264 M - -
Net cash 2020 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 514 M 1 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,83 $
Last Close Price 24,01 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hutto President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Thomson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vishal Gupta Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Solution Innovation
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION22.00%1 514
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.95%163 507
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED7.10%78 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.11%69 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ