Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unisys : ​Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader in Public Cloud Solutions and Services

01/17/2021 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unisys consulting and cloud solutions - which leverage automation and artificial intelligence - were a key factor in Unisys' positioning
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.

BLUE BELL, Pa., December 21, 2020-Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a leader in public-cloud solutions and services in its quadrant reports on the U.S., UK and Brazil.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Public Cloud - Solutions and Services 2020" report, published in the fourth quarter, summarizes the relative capabilities of public-cloud services providers. Positioning of providers is based on quantitative data and comprises survey data collected directly from providers, ISG internal data and/or data obtained through secondary research.

ISG singles out the Unisys cloud managed-service offering for secure digital transformation and cloud operations as a key strength in service delivery in each quadrant report, stating: "CloudForte® is at the core of its cloud services offering, providing a comprehensive delivery model that leverages automation, AI and best practices."

In the U.S., ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in: Managed Public Cloud Services for Mid-market and in Consulting and Transformational Services for Mid-market. The following are among the Unisys strengths the report cites:

  • Agile cloud delivery, underpinning the delivery of cloud transformation and operational services, including automation, templates and AI capabilities that provide secure and predictable results.
  • Superior security offerings embedded in the CloudForte® platform.
  • Attracting and retaining the best people, establishing cloud consulting practices in every region and having more than 1,000 professionals certified in Microsoft Azure, AWS, ServiceNow and Google cloud technologies.

ISG also named Unisys a Product Challenger in Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts and in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts in the U.S.

In the UK, ISG ranked Unisys as a leader in Managed Public Cloud Services for Mid-Market. It also named Unisys s a Product Challenger in U.K. for Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformational Services for Mid-Market and Large Accounts. In France and Germany, ISG ranked Unisys as a Product Challenger in Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts and in France as a Product Challenger in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts.

The Brazil report named Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts. Unisys also received the one Rising Star ranking in the report for Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts.

"We are honored to be recognized by one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms for our cloud solutions and our Leader position confirms how our reputation and experience in cloud have grown dramatically over the past three years," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys. "Our commitment to delivering end-to-end hybrid-cloud solutions to our clients - especially during these unprecedented times - helps our clients transform their business processes so they can provide their customers with the best experiences."

To learn more on this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader, click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Carrie Lake, Unisys, 703-624-7300, Carrie.Lake@unisys.com​

Hannah Ruark, Bospar for Unisys, 540-599-7887, hannah@bospar.com​

###

RELEASE NO.: 1221/9809

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

​UIS-C

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 17:51:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNISYS CORPORATION
12:52pUNISYS : ​Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global..
PU
12:48pUNISYS : ​​​Unisys Agrees to Transfer a Portion of its U.S. Pe..
PU
01/15UNISYS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11UNISYS : Cuts US Pension Exposure Following Agreement to Transfer Obligations to..
MT
01/11UNISYS : Agrees to Transfer a Portion of its U.S. Pension Obligations to MassMut..
PR
2020UNISYS : Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader..
PR
2020UNISYS : Completes Lump-Sum, Cash-Out Offer for Pension Participants
MT
2020UNISYS : Completes Lump-Sum, Cash-out Offer for Eligible Former U.S. Associates,..
PR
2020UNISYS : Launches Latest Version of Stealth(identity)™ Featuring Enhanced ..
PR
2020UNISYS : Leading Advisory Firm NelsonHall Names Unisys as a Leader in Latest Clo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 006 M - -
Net income 2020 -264 M - -
Net cash 2020 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 514 M 1 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,83 $
Last Close Price 24,01 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hutto President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Thomson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vishal Gupta Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Solution Innovation
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION22.00%1 514
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.95%163 507
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED7.10%78 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.11%69 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ