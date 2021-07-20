Unisys : ​Unisys-Led Consortium Improves Data Security and Enhances Smart Border Control for the European Union

​BRUSSELS and BLUE BELL, Pa., July 20, 2021 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a four-year contract to support a range of services for the European Union. In partnership with Uni Systems and Wavestone, the Unisys-led consortium will consult on the design of major European IT systems to support eu-LISA, the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice. The contract has a maximum value of US$216 million (EUR 181 million) and was awarded based on the deep industry knowledge provided by the consortium.

Signed in the fourth quarter of 2020, the agreement covers a wide range of services and the consortium will be providing end-to-end support from defining and consulting on new services through overseeing project delivery, testing and quality control. As part of the new developments set to take place, the consortium will be providing critical support in the rollout of new smart technology. This includes biometric authentication and mobile enablement, as eu-LISA continues to upgrade and streamline passenger flow. These smart systems will dramatically improve travel across the region, lowering waiting times at border controls and providing a higher level of security.

The contract was awarded to the Unisys-led consortium as part of a public tender for the Transversal Engineering Framework (TEF). This framework includes the design, provision, testing and support of core business systems and interoperability components. Under the contract, the consortium will be responsible for the delivery of critical infrastructure, while ensuring that compliance, security and data protection requirements are all upheld to the highest standard.

The Unisys-led consortium was selected for its in-depth and long know-how of EU Border Control legislation and design, as well as experience in the management of critical information systems. This expertise is the result of decades of studies and projects supporting the EU smart border control strategy. The consortium's technical experts will work together to consult on, integrate and provide quality control for the application infrastructure of eu-LISA.

'We have worked with the European Union for more than a decade and this latest contract represents the team dedication and deep industry knowledge in the area of migration and Home Affairs,' said Bill Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Business Platforms and Services, Unisys. 'Technology plays a vital role in creating a safer and better Europe, and we are thrilled to support and enable eu-LISA in achieving its short- and long-term vision. By forming this unique consortium, we are able to support the continued needs of the European Union as it expands and grows its mission, offering the best service and implementation available for an easier traveler journey and in general enhancement of free travel of people in Europe.'

​Nikos Psimogiannos, International Business Unit Director of Uni Systems, stated, 'We are honored to have eu-LISA's entrustment to engage in this highly strategic contract. The critical role of the contracts' services in eu-LISA's mission regarding the implementation of the EU asylum, border management and migration policies and its sheer size indicate and verify Uni Systems' solid positioning in the European ICT industry, supporting our clients' strategies in 26 countries. It marks our team's international business success story; an achievement that comes as a result of our consistent strong values.'

About eu-LISA

eu-LISA is the mission-critical European Union Agency established to provide a long-term solution for the operational management of large-scale IT systems, which are essential instruments in the implementation of the asylum, border management and migration policies of the EU.

eu-LISA was established in 2011 to strengthen the management of the EU external borders through a more efficient use of IT tools and technologies. A vital part of the agency's mission is to offer dedicated technology to ensure the protection of Europe's citizens, and to increase internal security.

The Agency currently manages Eurodac, the second generation Schengen Information System (SIS) and the Visa Information System (VIS). Further to these, eu-LISA is developing the Entry/Exit Sysytem (EES), the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) and the European Criminal Records Information System - Third-Country Nationals (ECRIS-TCN).

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

