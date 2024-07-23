BLUE BELL, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced it will release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 6869066 from two hours after the end of the call until August 20, 2024.

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

