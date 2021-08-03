Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unisys Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UIS   US9092143067

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unisys : Quarterly Reporting Document 10Q

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

.

Commission file number 1-8729

UNISYS CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

38-0387840

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

801 Lakeview Drive, Suite 100

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania 19422

(215) 986-4011

(Address, zip code and telephone number, including area code, of principal executive offices)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange on which registered

Symbol(s)

Common Stock, par value $.01

UIS

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021: 67,115,826

UNISYS CORPORATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Number

Item 1.

Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

2

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Consolidated Statements of Deficit

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

26

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

33

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

33

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

34

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

34

Item 6.

Exhibits

35

Exhibit Index

36

Signatures

37

Part I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Services

$

430.5

$

396.0

$

850.9

$

821.9

Technology

86.8

42.8

176.2

132.3

517.3

438.8

1,027.1

954.2

Costs and expenses

Cost of revenue

Services

337.9

340.0

676.6

715.7

Technology

37.2

23.9

69.1

50.5

375.1

363.9

745.7

766.2

Selling, general and administrative

94.6

80.2

184.6

167.0

Research and development

6.8

3.2

12.4

9.4

476.5

447.3

942.7

942.6

Operating income (loss)

40.8

(8.5)

84.4

11.6

Interest expense

8.4

4.6

18.5

18.5

Other (expense), net

(227.8)

(53.7)

(410.4)

(101.8)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(195.4)

(66.8)

(344.5)

(108.7)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(53.1)

9.7

(44.7)

20.5

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations

(142.3)

(76.5)

(299.8)

(129.2)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.5)

-

(1.2)

0.5

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Unisys Corporation

(140.8)

(76.5)

(298.6)

(129.7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(2.1)

-

1,066.4

Net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation

$

(140.8)

$

(78.6)

$

(298.6)

$

936.7

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Unisys Corporation

Basic

Continuing operations

$

(2.10)

$

(1.21)

$

(4.54)

$

(2.06)

Discontinued operations

-

(0.04)

-

16.97

Total

$

(2.10)

$

(1.25)

$

(4.54)

$

14.91

Diluted

Continuing operations

$

(2.10)

$

(1.21)

$

(4.54)

$

(2.06)

Discontinued operations

-

(0.04)

-

16.97

Total

$

(2.10)

$

(1.25)

$

(4.54)

$

14.91

See notes to consolidated financial statements

2

UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations

$

(142.3)

$

(76.5)

$

(299.8)

$

(129.2)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(2.1)

-

1,066.4

Total

(142.3)

(78.6)

(299.8)

937.2

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation

16.8

6.4

(0.3)

(81.2)

Postretirement adjustments, net of tax of $34.7 and $37.8 in 2021 and $0.4

143.0

40.0

345.2

131.2

and $14.3 in 2020

Total other comprehensive income

159.8

46.4

344.9

50.0

Comprehensive income (loss)

17.5

(32.2)

45.1

987.2

Less comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(0.8)

0.3

0.3

(1.5)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation

$

18.3

$

(32.5)

$

44.8

$

988.7

See notes to consolidated financial statements

3

UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Millions)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

596.7

$

898.5

Accounts receivable, net

400.7

460.5

Contract assets

47.8

44.3

Inventories

6.1

13.4

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

94.9

89.3

Total current assets

1,146.2

1,506.0

Properties

712.9

727.0

Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization

605.5

616.5

Properties, net

107.4

110.5

Outsourcing assets, net

150.1

173.9

Marketable software, net

188.9

193.6

Operating lease right-of-use assets

67.5

79.3

Prepaid postretirement assets

124.1

187.5

Deferred income taxes

153.5

136.2

Goodwill

226.2

108.6

Intangible assets, net

34.0

-

Restricted cash

9.5

8.2

Other long-term assets

168.9

204.1

Total assets

$

2,376.3

$

2,707.9

Liabilities and deficit

Current liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term-debt

$

19.4

$

102.8

Accounts payable

131.0

223.2

Deferred revenue

242.0

257.1

Other accrued liabilities

286.5

352.0

Total current liabilities

678.9

935.1

Long-term debt

517.5

527.1

Long-term postretirement liabilities

Long-term deferred revenue

Long-term operating lease liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15) Deficit:

Common stock, shares issued: 2021; 72.4, 2020; 66.8 Accumulated deficit

Treasury stock, shares at cost: 2021; 5.3, 2020; 3.8 Paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total Unisys Corporation stockholders' deficit Noncontrolling interests

Total deficit

Total liabilities and deficit

See notes to consolidated financial statements

1,195.7 1,286.1

143.3 137.9

54.1 62.4

50.6 71.4

0.70.7

(1,259.1) (960.5)

(152.1) (114.4)

4,697.8 4,656.9

(3,596.1) (3,939.5)

(308.8) (356.8)

45.0

44.7

(263.8)

(312.1)

$

2,376.3

$

2,707.9

4

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNISYS CORPORATION
01:13pUNISYS : Quarterly Reporting Document 10Q
PU
06:17aUNISYS : Double-digit YoY Revenue Growth; Significant YoY Operating Profit Margi..
PU
06:17aUNISYS : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
06:17aUNISYS : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
03:04aUNISYS : Registers H1 Loss Amid Pension Liability Reduction Initiatives
MT
08/02UNISYS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Sedg, uis, sanm
MT
08/02UNISYS : Swings to Profit in Q2 After Sales Advance -- Shares Jump 10% in Late H..
MT
08/02UNISYS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/02UNISYS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 050 M - -
Net income 2021 -326 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 496 M 1 496 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,32 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Altabef Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hutto President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Thomson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dwayne L. Allen Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Solution Innovation
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION13.41%1 496
ACCENTURE PLC21.01%200 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.46%160 174
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.35%126 758
INFOSYS LIMITED29.92%93 083
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.97%88 744