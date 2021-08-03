Unisys : Quarterly Reporting Document 10Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
UNISYS CORPORATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Number
Item 1.
Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
2
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Consolidated Statements of Deficit
6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
26
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
33
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
33
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
34
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
34
Item 6.
Exhibits
35
Exhibit Index
36
Signatures
37
Part I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
UNISYS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(Millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Services
$
430.5
$
396.0
$
850.9
$
821.9
Technology
86.8
42.8
176.2
132.3
517.3
438.8
1,027.1
954.2
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
Services
337.9
340.0
676.6
715.7
Technology
37.2
23.9
69.1
50.5
375.1
363.9
745.7
766.2
Selling, general and administrative
94.6
80.2
184.6
167.0
Research and development
6.8
3.2
12.4
9.4
476.5
447.3
942.7
942.6
Operating income (loss)
40.8
(8.5)
84.4
11.6
Interest expense
8.4
4.6
18.5
18.5
Other (expense), net
(227.8)
(53.7)
(410.4)
(101.8)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(195.4)
(66.8)
(344.5)
(108.7)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(53.1)
9.7
(44.7)
20.5
Consolidated net loss from continuing operations
(142.3)
(76.5)
(299.8)
(129.2)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1.5)
-
(1.2)
0.5
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Unisys Corporation
(140.8)
(76.5)
(298.6)
(129.7)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(2.1)
-
1,066.4
Net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation
$
(140.8)
$
(78.6)
$
(298.6)
$
936.7
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Unisys Corporation
Basic
Continuing operations
$
(2.10)
$
(1.21)
$
(4.54)
$
(2.06)
Discontinued operations
-
(0.04)
-
16.97
Total
$
(2.10)
$
(1.25)
$
(4.54)
$
14.91
Diluted
Continuing operations
$
(2.10)
$
(1.21)
$
(4.54)
$
(2.06)
Discontinued operations
-
(0.04)
-
16.97
Total
$
(2.10)
$
(1.25)
$
(4.54)
$
14.91
See notes to consolidated financial statements
2
UNISYS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(Millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Consolidated net loss from continuing operations
$
(142.3)
$
(76.5)
$
(299.8)
$
(129.2)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(2.1)
-
1,066.4
Total
(142.3)
(78.6)
(299.8)
937.2
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
16.8
6.4
(0.3)
(81.2)
Postretirement adjustments, net of tax of $34.7 and $37.8 in 2021 and $0.4
143.0
40.0
345.2
131.2
and $14.3 in 2020
Total other comprehensive income
159.8
46.4
344.9
50.0
Comprehensive income (loss)
17.5
(32.2)
45.1
987.2
Less comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(0.8)
0.3
0.3
(1.5)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation
$
18.3
$
(32.5)
$
44.8
$
988.7
See notes to consolidated financial statements
3
UNISYS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Millions)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
596.7
$
898.5
Accounts receivable, net
400.7
460.5
Contract assets
47.8
44.3
Inventories
6.1
13.4
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
94.9
89.3
Total current assets
1,146.2
1,506.0
Properties
712.9
727.0
Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization
605.5
616.5
Properties, net
107.4
110.5
Outsourcing assets, net
150.1
173.9
Marketable software, net
188.9
193.6
Operating lease right-of-use assets
67.5
79.3
Prepaid postretirement assets
124.1
187.5
Deferred income taxes
153.5
136.2
Goodwill
226.2
108.6
Intangible assets, net
34.0
-
Restricted cash
9.5
8.2
Other long-term assets
168.9
204.1
Total assets
$
2,376.3
$
2,707.9
Liabilities and deficit
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term-debt
$
19.4
$
102.8
Accounts payable
131.0
223.2
Deferred revenue
242.0
257.1
Other accrued liabilities
286.5
352.0
Total current liabilities
678.9
935.1
Long-term debt
517.5
527.1
Long-term postretirement liabilities
Long-term deferred revenue
Long-term operating lease liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15) Deficit:
Common stock, shares issued: 2021; 72.4, 2020; 66.8 Accumulated deficit
Treasury stock, shares at cost: 2021; 5.3, 2020; 3.8 Paid-in capital
Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total Unisys Corporation stockholders' deficit Noncontrolling interests
