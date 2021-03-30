Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unisys Corporation    UIS

UNISYS CORPORATION

(UIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unisys : ​​Unisys and Inspire Health Alliance Launch U-Pass™​, a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing and Digital Health Passport Solution​

03/30/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
​​Unisys and Inspire Health Alliance Launch U-Pass™​, a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing and Digital Health Passport Solution​

​Testing, authentication and management uses simple pricing that helps meet requirements for government funding, and can be scaled for organizations of any size

It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 30, 2021 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), as part of its relationship with Inspire Health Alliance, today announced the availability of U-Pas​s™, a ​​COVID-19 testing and health management solution that can help any public or private operation control who can access their environment, whether it's a building, bus, ship or plane. U-Pass combines comprehensive testing with a digital health passport and management services, and is scalable to organizations of any size. It features simple pricing that helps meet government funding requirements, as well as secure networking and data management that supports regulatory compliance and patient privacy.

Amid the push to bring employees back to offices, facilities and transportation hubs; and students, faculty and staff back to schools, many organizations are turning to health passports as a way to determine whether an individual is healthy enough to enter. However, these passports are often paper-based, meaning they can be lost or forged. And even when digital solutions are available, they can be difficult to integrate or even require new systems and equipment to utilize them, which can be time consuming at a time when speed and efficiency is required.

As a security and IT services partner to Inspire Health Alliance, Unisys provides end-to-end support, including project management, systems integration capabilities and onsite technical support and field services.

With the addition of U-Pass, Unisys helps Inspire Health Alliance deliver a range COVID-19 testing and access control benefits, including:

  • Comprehensive Testing: A wide array of testing options are available, including both rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests, as well as PCR testing, managed independently by licensed healthcare administrators.
  • Secure, Point-of-Entry Kiosk: As part of U-Pass, health checkpoint kiosks can be deployed at any entrance and include Unisys Stealth(identity)™, the company's biometric identity management software, to verify an individual's identity and help secure the safety of the facility. Biometric identity, combined with a negative test result, may be integrated into building management systems, where capable and feasible, to allow for physical access.

'In order to reopen as swiftly and safely as possible, there are a number of important considerations that must be made,' said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys. 'Together with Inspire, we are focused on maintaining the highest standards and compliance with regulatory agencies in order to ensure every business, facility or school receives the care and quality that are critical for reducing infectiousness in virtually any environment - giving your workers, students and customers a greater sense of security, safety and peace-of-mind.'

U-Pass represents the latest step in the company's relationship with Inspire Health Alliance. Last year, Unisys and Inspire announced the availability of real-time COVID-19 registration, testing and access control that measures for COVID-19 antibodies (did you have it) and antigens (do you currently have it). Once testing has completed, the organization can determine the actions to take based on the test results and their policies and applicable law.

'Unisys is the perfect partner to help complement Inspire's robust COVID-19 testing program, given their unique ability to provide turnkey support at every step of the process. As we work to bring workers and students back into buildings, the ability to integrate testing, diagnostics and monitoring - in a way that is compliant with local health regulations - is essential to succeed,' said Ricardo A. Salas, managing partner at Inspire Health Alliance.

For more information on U-Pass and COVID-19 testing and access management, please visit www.unisys.com/u-pass.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn​​​​.​

###

RELEASE NO.: 0330/9822

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​

Contacts:
Tony Buglione, Unisys, 215-274-1942
tony.buglione@unisys.com​

Joe Casados, Bospar for Unisys, 925-989-9813​​​
joe@bospar​.com
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.
It looks like your browser does not have JavaScript enabled. Please turn on JavaScript and try again.

Disclaimer

Unisys Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNISYS CORPORATION
08:15aUNISYS  : ​​Unisys and Inspire Health Alliance Launch U-Pass™&..
PU
07:54aUNISYS  : and Inspire Health Alliance Launch U-Pass™, a Comprehensive COVI..
PR
03/29UNISYS  : Names Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs as Global Leader for Diversity, Equity and ..
PR
03/26SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL  : Int'l 2022 Forecasts Disappoint After Acqu..
MT
03/25SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL  : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS Increases
MT
03/19UNISYS CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15UNISYS  : Named a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by NelsonHall
PR
03/12UNISYS  : Quarterly Reporting Document - 2020 Annual Report
PU
03/09UNISYS  : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Se..
PR
03/04UNISYS CORP  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 049 M - -
Net income 2021 -278 M - -
Net cash 2021 61,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 671 M 1 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart UNISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unisys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,33 $
Last Close Price 24,95 $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Altabef Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hutto President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Thomson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Lee D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNISYS CORPORATION26.78%1 671
ACCENTURE PLC7.02%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.13%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.34%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.36%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.40%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ